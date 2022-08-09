West Michigan tutoring service seeks new recruits to meet growing need

A West Michigan tutoring service is looking to add tutors to address a growing need among students with learning disabilities.

SLD Read focuses on helping students with reading, spelling and writing.

"At SLD Read we strengthen communities through literacy. We can't do it alone," says CEO Kristen Potts. "Tutoring is the backbone of kind of what we do here. And so, tutors are so essential to our success as well as the success of the students that we're serving in the community."

We’re told tutors will receive paid training before they are assigned to students. Assignments are determined based on availability and location.

The tutoring service says training sessions will be held in Kent and Kalamazoo counties next month.

“The majority of requests for services that we are seeing are for children age 6–11, a pivotal point in a student’s educational experience," Potts adds. "Currently, we have nearly 100 children on a waiting list; we simply do not have enough tutors to meet the need.”

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube