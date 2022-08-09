Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Addressing Myths and Stigmas That May Prevent Some From Engaging in Therapy
Stigma about engaging in therapy can cause fear and anxiety for a client. Therapists should address myths, stigma, and cultural concerns about therapy with their client. Discharge of a client should always be discussed in an affirming and supportive way that addresses any fears or concerns. I would have never...
psychologytoday.com
Building Empathy in Children
Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Coping With Frustration
Frustration is the emotion we feel when our expectations are thwarted. The first steps to managing frustration are recognizing the frustration and understanding what preconceived expectations led to the feeling. By adjusting our expectations to be more flexible, it is possible to feel much less frustrated when things do not...
psychologytoday.com
When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet
Sadistic impulses present in all human beings are held in check by most people. Complex trauma affects and often damages relationships at every level throughout life. Sadistic responses by patients with histories of persistent childhood trauma repeat cycle of abuse. Human beings absorb trauma. Familial or interpersonal trauma, perpetrated over...
17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse
I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
ABC News
Parents speak out on lawsuit accusing Instagram of fueling daughter's eating disorder, depression
Instagram is accused in two new lawsuits of spurring eating disorders and mental health problems ranging from anxiety and depression to addiction and suicide attempts in teenage girls. The lawsuits -- filed against Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, allege the company needs to be held responsible...
psychologytoday.com
When Happy Memories Make Us Sad
Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
psychologytoday.com
Depression Might Be Trying to Tell Us Something
Medical breakthroughs don’t always come from discovering new facts but also from seeing old facts in a new way. An emerging evolutionary paradigm sees depression as a designed response to a life problem, rather than a disorder. Seeing depression as a designed response has implications for treatment, and it’s...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma
After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
psychologytoday.com
Does Alcohol Make You Feel Better?
At least once a week, I see a patient that I need to counsel about alcohol use. “But it helps me relax,” they say. “I can’t sleep if I don’t have a drink or two.” “It’s the only thing I look forward to in my day.”
psychologytoday.com
Combating the Pandemic of Loneliness
Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen or weaken connections with others. Be kind, show compassion, and practice your friendship skills both with people you know and with strangers. It is important to have relationships that allow you to disclose your authentic self especially during difficult times. The last two...
psychologytoday.com
The Many Faces of Dysmorphia
Dysmorphia affects far more people and in far more ways than commonly appreciated. Dysmorphia refers to our capacity to perceive characteristics about ourselves in distorted and dysfunctional ways. Dysmorphia can include external distortions such as body dysmorphia or internal distortions such as self-worth. Since the time of the Buddha—circa 6th...
Psych Centra
Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You
Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
psychologytoday.com
Why Is This Simple Approach So Good at Preventing Suicide?
Safety plans have largely replaced the much less effective "contracts for safety" in therapists' efforts to keep suicidal clients safe. Awareness and early intervention are crucial for interrupting an impending suicidal crisis. Hope and connection are key factors that prevent suicide. As therapists, we do everything we can to prevent...
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity
A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of an Apology: Seven Steps for Getting It Right
Effective apologies make people feel seen, heard, and valued. Leaders often offer apologies that are hollow and vague, unintentionally perpetuating the problem. Effective apologies include seven essential elements and acknowledge that harm that was done. “I’m sorry.”. Two words, three syllables, too important to leave out of a conversation...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Lonely, Single Men
Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as healthy relationship standards increase. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s...
psychologytoday.com
A Therapeutic Technique for Anxiety
“My life is the complete opposite of everything I wanted it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life—be it something to wear, something to eat—it’s all been wrong.” You might remember this classic scene from Season 5 of the series Seinfeld. George Castanza has entered the diner, dejected about the trajectory of his life. The waitress approaches assuming he’ll order his usual: “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cuppa coffee.”
psychologytoday.com
The Shock of Learning New Information After a Death
These challenges, at their more severe, can create a kind of relational trauma that can complicate grief. Both self-help strategies and counseling may help us come to terms with the ways this information complicates our grief. Soon after her husband died, Rita began to find flowers and notes at his...
