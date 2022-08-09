ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashburn, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Virginia Football
City
Washington, DC
Ashburn, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy