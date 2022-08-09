Read full article on original website
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
Business Is Booming for Layoff Specialists: ‘Never Seen Anything Like This’
Coming into the year, business was slow for the country’s layoff experts, as it had been for much of the past decade. Outside of a short period of tumult in 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy had continued to roar along. Jobs were plentiful, layoffs were at a 52-year low, and the “Great Resignation” had led to worker shortages.
The 'Critical Difference' Between Housing Market Now and 2008 Crash: Expert
A key change is that "there just isn't enough housing supply today," Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak and Paul Swartz wrote in a piece published by Fortune on Tuesday.
Peloton Interactive to cut nearly 800 jobs, raise prices
Peloton, a company that makes popular exercise equipment that features built-in classes, plans to let go of nearly 800 employees and increase prices for some of its products.
Earn More with a CD Ladder
Savers are finally getting some good news: Interest rates on savings and money market accounts are climbing. For example, the rate on American Express’s high-yield savings account jumped from 0.6% to 1.0% in a span of two months. Certificates of deposit haven’t been left out of the rising-rate tide,...
The Return Policy For Home Goods At Urban Outfitters Explained
It's fun to shop online and in stores, but what happens when you need to return something? If you shop Urban Outfitters, here are the details you need.
5 Different Mortgages To Consider When Purchasing A Home
The real estate world can be stressful and confusing. Once money is involved, things get worse. We've broken down five types of mortgages to make things simple.
It's premature to call an end to the bear market and the next big drop for stocks could come in September as companies deal with falling prices and high labor costs, Morgan Stanley says
Inflation may have peaked, but that won't necessarily be any help to stocks, Morgan Stanley says. Stocks could falls as companies deal with lower pricing power and high staffing amid a hot labor market. "It won't be good for profits – i.e., be careful what you wish for," analysts wrote...
How To Easily Find Where Your Basement Leak Is Coming From
Unchecked moisture in the home can lead to the growth of mold, fungus, and mildew. Here is how to easily find where your basement leak is coming from.
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
House prices ‘moving firmly upwards despite falls in new buyer inquiries’
Surveyors have seen the longest stretch of shrinking buyer demand in the housing market since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.Despite this, house prices continue to move firmly upwards and are still expected to be higher in a year’s time, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).A net balance of 25% of property professionals reported new buyer inquiries falling rather than rising in July, marking the third month in a row of an overall decline.The RICS report said: “As such, this marks the third successive report in which this indicator has been in negative territory, thereby representing...
Should You Install A Water Alarm In Your Home?
Water damage to a property is among homeowners' worst nightmares, but you can prevent it with a water alarm. Here's why you should install one in your home.
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
How To Determine What Kind Of Insulation Is In Your Walls
Insulation is essential to your home's function, but there are several kinds to be aware of. Here's how to determine what kind of insulation is in your walls.
Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You
If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
The 4 Best Rust Prevention Products On The Market
Rust can occur on metal items that are left outside in wet conditions, but there are ways to prevent rust. Here are the 4 best rust prevention products.
Do You Need To Tip on Takeout Orders or Not?
Take out orders are becoming more popular than ever, with the emergence of COVID-19. Find out here if you need to tip take-out orders & the correct etiquette.
