Business Is Booming for Layoff Specialists: ‘Never Seen Anything Like This’

Coming into the year, business was slow for the country’s layoff experts, as it had been for much of the past decade. Outside of a short period of tumult in 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy had continued to roar along. Jobs were plentiful, layoffs were at a 52-year low, and the “Great Resignation” had led to worker shortages.
Kiplinger

Earn More with a CD Ladder

Savers are finally getting some good news: Interest rates on savings and money market accounts are climbing. For example, the rate on American Express’s high-yield savings account jumped from 0.6% to 1.0% in a span of two months. Certificates of deposit haven’t been left out of the rising-rate tide,...
Markets Insider

It's premature to call an end to the bear market and the next big drop for stocks could come in September as companies deal with falling prices and high labor costs, Morgan Stanley says

Inflation may have peaked, but that won't necessarily be any help to stocks, Morgan Stanley says. Stocks could falls as companies deal with lower pricing power and high staffing amid a hot labor market. "It won't be good for profits – i.e., be careful what you wish for," analysts wrote...
The Independent

House prices ‘moving firmly upwards despite falls in new buyer inquiries’

Surveyors have seen the longest stretch of shrinking buyer demand in the housing market since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.Despite this, house prices continue to move firmly upwards and are still expected to be higher in a year’s time, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).A net balance of 25% of property professionals reported new buyer inquiries falling rather than rising in July, marking the third month in a row of an overall decline.The RICS report said: “As such, this marks the third successive report in which this indicator has been in negative territory, thereby representing...
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
biztoc.com

Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You

If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
