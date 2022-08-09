Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal
Los Angeles Dodger, Dustin May, hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped. May underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the last 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium while also beginning work on a new pitch to add to his arsenal
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
LOOK: LeBron James gets 'emotional' watching sons Bronny and Bryce playing together in Europe
LeBron James is well established as one of the greatest players in NBA history after a legendary high school career. Now his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are attempting to make their own strides on the basketball court in their teenage years. Both Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, play...
CBS Sports
Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe set to earn $500,000 during team's trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats are in the middle of a slate of preseason exhibition games in the Bahamas, but Oscar Tshiebwe is not lounging on the beach during his free time. The reigning National Player of the Year is using his time wisely and is expected to earn around $500,000 this week, The Athletic reported.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory
Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Ends RBI drought
Lopez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Lopez hadn't driven in a run since July 15 entering Thursday's contest. He changed that with a two-run single in the seventh inning before stealing second and scoring on an MJ Melendez single. Since the All-Star break, Lopez is hitting .271 (16-for-59) with six stolen bases and nine runs scored, but he has only one extra-base hit in that span. The light-hitting infielder continues to find playing time as a versatile defender, but he's put up a meager .246/.301/.290 slash line with 12 steals, 15 RBI and 40 runs scored through 106 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field conditions: 'The NFL can and should do better'
Soldier Field's days of hosting the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered as the team plans to build a new stadium away from the city in Arlington Heights. Despite its history and a $632 million renovation 20 years ago, the stadium may have outlived its usefulness. On Saturday, Soldier Field...
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits 17th homer
Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI home run in an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. After a miserable start to the season which was then exacerbated by injury, Perez has started showing signs of life. The power-hitting catcher has hit six homers since returning from thumb surgery on July 29. Perez is now slugging .540 in August and has 17 homers on the season. He has hit over 20 home runs in every full season of play dating back to 2015 and is on pace to extend the streak again this season if he can avoid re-aggravating his thumb.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a short-side platoon role behind Luis Guillorme at third base to begin August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Makes rehab appearance
Hernandez (hip) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with Double-A Portland on Wednesday. Hernandez kicked off a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs and played five innings in the field. An earlier rehab stint was paused after one outing, so the Red Sox will want to thoroughly evaluate the outfielder this time around. He hasn't played in the majors since June 7, which suggests the rehab stint could go into next week. The Red Sox will at least want to see him play nine innings and on back-to-back days.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
Comments / 0