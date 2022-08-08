Starting with the first oral targeted therapy, imatinib (Gleevec), introduced in 2001,1 oral targeted agents have evolved into a mainstay of cancer therapeutics. Novel drugs and new indications for existing drugs continue to be approved, offering hope for patients with certain cancer subtypes. These oral oncolytics are very expensive compared with other specialty medications and must be handled and managed with great care and efficiency. Waste-mitigation strategies must be applied to ensure that the drug is not lost due to poor anticipation of some variables in patient care.

