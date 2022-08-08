Read full article on original website
Improving HER2 Biomarker Testing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
HER2 (also known as ERBB2) amplification or overexpression occurs in a relatively small proportion of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) cases1; nevertheless, early identification of patients with this alteration, ideally through next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing, can help with selection of appropriate therapy and referral to clinical trials involving emerging HER2-targeted therapies for mCRC. This article discusses the clinical burden of mCRC, recommendations for and barriers to uptake of molecular testing, clinical and economic benefits of early NGS testing, and clinical trial data on HER-targeted approaches for mCRC. It is based on recent Insights interviews with Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA; Kristen Ciombor, MD; and Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD.
Defining Appropriate Quality Performance Metrics for Pharmacies Dispensing Oral Oncology Therapies
Pharmacy benefit managers use measures like the medication possession ratio (MPR) as a performance/quality metric to evaluate specialty pharmacies and assess direct and indirect remuneration clawback fees. Abundant evidence shows that measuring MPR does not correlate with patients’ experiences while on oral cancer oncolytics and does not accurately reflect their clinical outcomes. The authors demonstrate that as an alternative to MPR, the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute’s Rx To Go in-house pharmacy offers value; it uses a multifaceted approach to comprehensively evaluate the services that specialty oncology pharmacies provide to patients with cancer who are being treated with oral oncolytics.
A Call to Action: Oncology Practices—and Patients—Need Performance Measures for Managing Oral Therapies
Starting with the first oral targeted therapy, imatinib (Gleevec), introduced in 2001,1 oral targeted agents have evolved into a mainstay of cancer therapeutics. Novel drugs and new indications for existing drugs continue to be approved, offering hope for patients with certain cancer subtypes. These oral oncolytics are very expensive compared with other specialty medications and must be handled and managed with great care and efficiency. Waste-mitigation strategies must be applied to ensure that the drug is not lost due to poor anticipation of some variables in patient care.
Anti–PD-1 Therapy Likely Leads to Responses in Advanced ICC
The therapy for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) led to responses in about a quarter of patients and disease control in 85%. A new retrospective analysis of real-world intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) outcomes suggests anti–programmed cell death protein-1 (anti–PD-1) therapies can be a meaningful treatment option. The report, published in Annals...
Topline KarMMa-3 Results for Ide-Cel in Multiple Myleoma Show “Significant Improvement” in PFS
Ide-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CAR T-cell therapy, which uses the process of genetically modifying a patient’s T cells and infusing them back into the patient to attack the cancer. Topline results of the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)...
SLN Biopsy Promising for Long-term Metastatic Melanoma Control
The usefulness of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated among patients with melanoma and SLN metastases. Known to be effective for staging cutaneous melanoma, sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated in the second Multicenter Selective Lymphadenectomy (MSLT-II) for potential effectiveness against SLN metastases and shown to provide long-term regional nodal disease control.
Targeted Outreach Efforts Meaningful for Patients With Lung Cancer
Patients were more likely to accept intervention from a psychologist if they received regular questionnaires. Regular digital check-ins and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can improve physician-patient communication and patient care, according to a new report published in European Journal of Cancer Care. The study is based on patients with lung cancer...
Digital Therapeutic for Chronic Insomnia Linked to Improved Patient Outcomes
After 2 years of follow-up, more than a quarter of patients who used a digital therapeutic delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia achieved insomnia remission. Use of a digital therapeutic delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) was linked to reduced insomnia severity, emergency department (ED) visits, and net costs for patients with chronic insomnia, according to a real-world cohort study published in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research.
