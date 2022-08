AJ Cassavell, Padres beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ben & Woods on Tuesday morning! Listen here as AJ looks back at the team's 5 game losing streak, what the mentality in the clubhouse has been like, how Fernando Tatis Jr may fit back into the lineup as soon as next week, and MUCH more! Download the Audacy app here: https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download