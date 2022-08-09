ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago.

Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1 as he was walking away from Sinai Grace Hospital on 6071 W. Outer Drive.

Authorities said Pride is unable to care for himself after he sustained a closed head injury in the past.

Pride is described as a Black male standing 5' 9" tall and weighing around 140 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police are unaware if Pride has any identifying marks or tattoos.

If anyone has been Pride or may know his whereabouts, please call Detroit's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200 or 911.

