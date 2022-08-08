Read full article on original website
Old Diva B
3d ago
Not at all understanding 😕 the severe uptick in violent crimes all over the world. This is something spiritual y'all. It's time to sincerely pray.
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
Man jailed over July murder in east Dallas
A man is now behind bars in Dallas where a man was gunned down last month on Florence Street near Good Latimer. Police have been looking for Alexander Trujillo since July 26th when Xavier Yvanez was found dead
dpdbeat.com
Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary
Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
Richland Hills police confirm officer-involved shooting; suspect is dead
Richland Hills police say officers shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon. Police shut down Boulevard 26 between Glenview and Vance - that’s on the border of Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
One person killed in west Dallas shooting
One person has been killed in a West Dallas shooting and the killer is still on the run. The fatal shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Thursday in West Dallas. Police were called to a stretch of Leesburg Street
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year-Old Was Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Gunman
Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a 10-year-old boy in an alleged road rage incident. It happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at US 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway, near South Belt Line Road in Southeast Dallas. Investigators say a driver in a red vehicle shot at...
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
nypressnews.com
Viral video shows fight between employee and passenger at DFW Airport
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A video capturing a fight between an airline employee and a passenger at DFW Airport has gone viral on social media. The DFW Airport Department of Public Safety said that on August 11 at about 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a gate in Terminal E after the fight broke out between Spirit Airlines supervisor Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Angenet Bailey Davis.
