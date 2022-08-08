ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Diva B
3d ago

Not at all understanding 😕 the severe uptick in violent crimes all over the world. This is something spiritual y'all. It's time to sincerely pray.

inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water. 
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler

IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
WREG

Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
nypressnews.com

Viral video shows fight between employee and passenger at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A video capturing a fight between an airline employee and a passenger at DFW Airport has gone viral on social media. The DFW Airport Department of Public Safety said that on August 11 at about 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a gate in Terminal E after the fight broke out between Spirit Airlines supervisor Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Angenet Bailey Davis.
DALLAS, TX

