What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
kswo.com
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
Hand sanitizer illegally stored at burning Chickasha warehouse
A fire at the old Chickasha Manufacturing building uncovered what was illegally being stored there.
kswo.com
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
kswo.com
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
kswo.com
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of Tonya Brand are reflecting on her life. Brand was a City of Altus employee who died after being critically injured while working at the city landfill last week. An investigation is underway into the accident at the Altus City Landfill, on August...
Two New Exhibitions to Open at Lawton’s Leslie Powell Gallery
The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is proud to announce the opening of two new art exhibitions by regional artists John D. Rule and Krystal Solis. Fashioning the West, by John Rule, will showcase various sculptures – as well as two-dimensional works – by the prolific artist from Minco, Oklahoma. A master in sculpture and leather work, Rule combines Western and Native subject matter to create uniquely identifiable art. Not only is the artist’s style instantly recognizable, but his approach to working narratively is a hallmark of his art. “I challenge my art to tell a story, creating a single moment in time, which must tell a story of what happened before it, and what’s going to happen next. That is what makes art exciting. Without the story, there is no art.”
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
kswo.com
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
kswo.com
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton. Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
kswo.com
Agape Freedom Ministries renovating building to become new transitional home
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men in Duncan is expanding their operations. Agape Freedom Ministries is renovating a new space to help incarcerated people after they are released. A former church is taking on a new purpose in Duncan. Agape Freedom Ministries is converting the old building...
kswo.com
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
