921news.com
Tony Radford, 42, Montrose
Funeral services for Tony Lee Radford of Montrose, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Burial in Radford Cemetery, Butler, Missouri. Contributions to the family. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Tony Lee Radford, age 42 of Montrose, Missouri died Monday,...
Lucky Smith, 73, Urich
Lucky Smith age 73 of Urich, MO died Tuesday, August 9th in Blairstown, MO. Celebration of Life Service will be 7 pm, Tuesday, August 16th at the Schowegerdt Funeral Chapel. Visitation prior to services from 5-7 pm. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be given to the family through the Lucky Smith Celebration of Life fund that it set up through Adrian Bank. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Harrisonville Community Center
Harrisonville will be making some exciting upgrades here at the Community Center, and they want to make sure you are in the know. These repairs began on Thursday, August 11. Over the next few weeks, crews will be replacing the heater for the indoor pool, replacing the sauna and repairing some of the brackets that hold up vents in the pool area.
