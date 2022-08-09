Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Food Pantry Open
Dresden, Tenn.–The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
radionwtn.com
Carroll Co. Imagination Library Sends Out Thousands Of Books
Approximately 1,229 children in Carroll County ages 0-5 received books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July 2022. If you know a child not receiving books please visit https://governorsfoundation.org or call the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 731-986-4664 to enroll.
radionwtn.com
Cottage Grove Fall Festival Plans Underway
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Plans for the Cottage Grove Fall Festival were discussed at this week’s Cottage Grove Legislative Council meeting. A tentative date has been set for Thursday, October 20, with rain date October 27. The time will be 5 to 8:30 pm. The Festival will be held at Cardinal Park. Activities will include a giant marshmallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, pie-in-the-face contest, best pie contest, largest pumpkin contest, small pumpkin decorating, chili cook off, and hay rides. Food will be available. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting.
radionwtn.com
Middle Of Everywhere Podcast Focuses On Area Waterways
Murray, Ky.–Murray State University’s non-commercial National Public Radio-affiliated station, WKMS-FM, honored the Middle of Everywhere (MOE) podcast team including Ariel Lavery, Austin Carter, Dixie Lynn and Murray State student Annie Davis for finishing the second season of the podcast, focusing on rivers and waterways. On July 26, the...
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
radionwtn.com
The Dixie Announces Education Series Lineup
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Education Series takes center stage at The Dixie Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon to deliver a unique learning experience for students of all ages. This series allows students to learn about science, history, and many other subjects through the theater arts performed on stage. The shows encourage students to engage in learning activities outside of the classroom. The performances will begin October 7, 2022, and run through May 3, 2023, with seven marvelous shows!
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
radionwtn.com
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
Vincent “Truck” Bolden, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died at his aunt’s residence Monday, August 8, 2022. Vincent was born Friday, March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee, to Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, who both preceded him in death. His grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, also preceded him in death.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
radionwtn.com
Tickets On Sale For Tribute To Elvis At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–Travis LeDoyt returns to Krider Performing Arts Center with his fabulous Tribute to Elvis on August 27, 2022. His uncanny resemblance to the “King of Rock & Roll” has audiences gasping when he takes the stage. Fans are truly captivated by the authenticity of LeDoyt’s performance, even garnering high praise from those who knew Elvis personally. Sold-out shows and repeated engagements around the world further attest to LeDoyt’s impeccable ability to capture the very essence of “The King” and leave fans wanting more.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Student hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
Update, 4:50 p.m.: Traffic has returned to its normal congestion level on Warfield. Update, 4:10 p.m.: Traffic is backed up past Shady Bluff Trail. Clarksville Police said the wreck is under investigation. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS to 77000. Update,...
Middle Tennessee Man Officiates Over 30,000 Weddings
He revealed his secret to being such a prolific wedding officiant.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray boutique heavily damaged by fire
A Murray business suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday morning. Motorists on 12th Street reported thick black smoke coming from the Southern Soul Boutique around 7:30 a.m. The proprietors of the boutique reported on social media that the cause was a "terrible electrical fire." They posted that "the future...
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
