Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Does Grand Rapids Public Schools need more early childhood centers? School leaders want to know

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district families about whether they’d like to see more early childhood programming. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be seeking community input in the coming months on developing a facilities master plan, which could include plans for new early childhood centers for prekindergarten aged children.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
NewsBreak
Society
The Ann Arbor News

$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers

A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

