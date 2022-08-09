Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Get free back to school goodie bags Saturday for Grand Rapids-area elementary kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, a family resource organization, is hosting an in-person event Saturday that will provide parents of elementary age students with free child development goodie bags. Parents in attendance at the “Books, Blocks & Balls” event will be able to learn more...
Library OKs language for second millage attempt after first try fails amid LGBTQ book controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Patmos library board has slightly modified the language of a millage request that it plans to send back to voters this fall. Voters in the Aug. 2 election shot down a first attempt to get the millage approved. Larry Walton, the library board’s president,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
Does Grand Rapids Public Schools need more early childhood centers? School leaders want to know
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district families about whether they’d like to see more early childhood programming. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be seeking community input in the coming months on developing a facilities master plan, which could include plans for new early childhood centers for prekindergarten aged children.
Spectrum Health, GRCC partner to fill in-demand EEG technician jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Applause filled the room Wednesday as Spectrum Health celebrated the first graduates of a new apprenticeship program, created in partnership with Grand Rapids Community College, to fill a demand for neurodiagnostic EEG technicians. Starting this month, the six graduates, all of whom were existing Spectrum...
Nearly 1,000 high schoolers earned credits through Kent ISD’s summer school program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly 1,000 high schoolers took classes through the Kent Intermediate School District’s (Kent ISD) summer school program to get ahead or catch up academically before the new school year. The Kent ISD’s MySchool@Kent Summer School program, which wrapped Aug. 4, is an eight-week hybrid...
See crowded field of candidates running for school boards in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – There’s a crowded field of candidates running for school board races in Kent County. Twenty-one public school districts and two community colleges in Kent County will have seats opening up on their governing school boards by the end of this year, and almost all of the races for those open seats are contested.
Lake Michigan drowning victim was ‘family’ to restaurant staff raising money for his funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids restaurant’s staff is raising money to help cover final expenses for a 21-year-old former employee who drowned in Lake Michigan, describing him as ‘family.’. Jonathan Mendez died Sunday, Aug. 7 at Grand Haven State Park during an outing with relatives.
Great Lakes Surf Festival returns to Muskegon with surf lessons, beach yoga
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Great Lakes Surf Festival is riding the waves again in Pere Marquette Park this summer. Festivalgoers will be able to learn how to surf, paddleboard and participate in beach yoga and water sports at the fourth annual event on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year, the...
4 things to know about possibly closing school buildings in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over the next few years, Grand Rapids Public Schools may shutter some of its underutilized school buildings in an effort to right-size the district for a declining student population. GRPS enrollment has dropped nearly 30% over the last 14 years, following a statewide trend of...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
Beagles removed from harsh conditions arrive at two West Michigan shelters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Thirty-five of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility arrived in West Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Humane Society of West Michigan received 25 of the rescue beagles, while the Harbor Humane Society of Ottawa County took in 10. The beagles were removed...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
Major incident drill planned at Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE, MI - A major incident drill is expected to draw dozens of Ottawa County law enforcement, fire officials and emergency medical providers Sunday afternoon to Grand Valley State University. The simulation, designed to train and prepare for major incident responses, is planned for Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to...
Hundreds of scooters, e-bikes to stay on Grand Rapids streets
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of electrically assisted bikes and stand-up electric scooters are here to stay in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids leaders earlier this summer signed off on turning the two-year “micromobility” pilot program into a permanent ride option for residents. “As a city, we want...
Muskegon church, housing area ‘full of flames,’ several treated for smoke inhalation
MUSKEGON, MI – A fire on Saturday, Aug. 13, caused extensive damage to a church and a lower-level area set up to house 20 men. Several were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. at Greater Grace Church, 1428 Terrace St., near Irwin Avenue, Muskegon Fire Chief Jay Paulson said.
Police arrest man for Grand Rapids area bank robbery
WYOMING, MI -- A day after a Fifth Bank branch was robbed in Wyoming, police arrested a suspect. The branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 by a man who implied he had a weapon. Wyoming police on Friday, Aug. 12 said they...
Muskegon police chief position offered to current Ludington chief
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon City leaders have offered the vacant police chief position to Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal. Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell said she hopes to hammer out final details for an agreement on Friday. Kozal was one of two finalists for the job as Muskegon’s public safety...
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
