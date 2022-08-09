ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins Cal Ripken U.S. championship

BRANSON, Mo. — A Cal Ripken Baseball little league team from Louisville can now call themselves U.S. champions. The Jeffersontown Strike 12U team won the Cal Ripken Major/70 U.S. Championship in Branson, Missouri Friday night. They took down a team from West Raleigh, North Carolina, 1-0 to claim the title.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships are coming to Louisville in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host 15 teams for the ACC Indoor track and field championships in February of 2023. "We knew we were creating an economic engine," Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "We knew we were building hope in the west end. We knew what we were doing."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
LOUISVILLE, KY
extrainningsoftball.com

Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks

Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Trinity High School#Wlky#Highschoolsports#Wlky Sports#Carmel High School
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County Schools welcome back students for 2022-2023 school year

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Wednesday. "My message to students is welcome back, we have missed you and we're glad you're here," said Beth Wallingford, the principal at Crestwood Elementary. On Wednesday morning, students were greeted with smiles and high fives...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy