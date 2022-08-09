LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO