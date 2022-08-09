Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins Cal Ripken U.S. championship
BRANSON, Mo. — A Cal Ripken Baseball little league team from Louisville can now call themselves U.S. champions. The Jeffersontown Strike 12U team won the Cal Ripken Major/70 U.S. Championship in Branson, Missouri Friday night. They took down a team from West Raleigh, North Carolina, 1-0 to claim the title.
WLKY.com
The ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships are coming to Louisville in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host 15 teams for the ACC Indoor track and field championships in February of 2023. "We knew we were creating an economic engine," Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "We knew we were building hope in the west end. We knew what we were doing."
WLKY.com
Louisville athletic director Josh Heird discusses future of athletics at Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josh Heird is seven months into the job as Louisville's athletic director and on a permanent basis since June. "I genuinely believe it when I say I feel I have one of the best jobs there is," Heird said. We're in a new age of college...
wdrb.com
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
extrainningsoftball.com
Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks
Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
'24 SG Jamari Phillips Includes Louisville in Top Six
The shooting guard from California was Louisville's very first offer in the 2024 cycle.
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs to host Arlington Million Day for the first time this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stands are usually empty this time of year at Churchill Downs. But on Saturday, the gates are scheduled to open up and welcome fans back for the annual Arlington Millions Day. "Well it's a very unique time for us at Churchill," Churchill Down spokesman Darren...
WHAS 11
Louisville man is headed to the National Truck Driving Championships for the fifth time
In order to be eligible for the competition, a driver must have an entire year with no accidents. Jesse Benkert has won the contest 5 times.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University awarded $1.45M grant for future math and science teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national grant aims to put more Bellarmine students in the classroom as science and math teachers. The school has been awarded a $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, the grant will allow Bellarmine to recruit and prepare highly...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
WLKY.com
JCPS students begin school year with smiles, excitement and some changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students throughout the community began their school year Wednesday. "Seems to be a lot of excitement to be back in school with the kids. So a lot of energy and I think that's awesome," JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday morning.
wdrb.com
Former JCPS student arrested for making threat against Jeffersontown High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools student was arrested Friday for making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. David Horsman, 18, was initially charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. Increased security was expected at the school Friday after the threat was made against the school on social...
WLKY.com
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
WLKY.com
Oldham County Schools welcome back students for 2022-2023 school year
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Wednesday. "My message to students is welcome back, we have missed you and we're glad you're here," said Beth Wallingford, the principal at Crestwood Elementary. On Wednesday morning, students were greeted with smiles and high fives...
JCPS heads into the school year facing wave of resignations
The district saw the largest wave of teacher resignations in at least eight years. Few are coming to take their place.
WLKY.com
JCPS partners with Teach Kentucky in an effort to address district's teacher shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has announced a partnership with local nonprofit Teach Kentucky in an effort to address the district's ongoing teacher shortage. Teach Kentucky recruits qualified and diverse teachers who would not come to Louisville otherwise. "Teach Kentucky is razor-focused on recruiting in essential content...
