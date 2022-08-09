Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?
One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game
Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring? The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams is retiring from the game that made her a star, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth...
Hypebae
Serena Williams Serves up a Very Elegant Air Force 1
Living legend Serena Williams continues her partnership with Nike with an Air Force 1 LXX Zip. This isn’t the first time the tennis star has reimagined the silhouette, having covered the sleek sneaker in “Summit White” just last year. As part of Nike’s Air Force 1 40th...
Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings
Click here to read the full article. Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional...
Serena Williams Announces Her Retirement From Tennis With an Emotional, Personal Essay: ‘I’m Terrible at Goodbyes'
Click here to read the full article. For more than 20 years, Serena Williams has been the queen of the (tennis) court. With 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, more than 70 career singles titles, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, among other trophies, medals and more, her reign has been nothing short of legendary. That’s why for generations of tennis fans and players, this morning’s news comes with a tinge of dejection. In a moving, personal essay for Vogue, Williams officially announced her retirement from tennis. “I have never liked the word retirement,” the tennis great shares in her Vogue essay. “It...
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Serena Williams says she’s walking away from tennis after U.S. Open
All-time tennis great Serena Williams on Tuesday said she's walking away from the sport after the U.S. Open, writing that she's in the midst of a "transition" from the court. In an essay posted by Vogue, Williams said she has "never liked the word retirement" and that it "doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."
‘Greatest player’: Billie Jean King leads tennis tributes to Serena Williams
Billie Jean King, the former women’s world No 1, has led tributes within tennis to Serena Williams, describing her as the sport’s “greatest player” following the 23-time grand slam singles champion’s announcement that she is retiring. In a column for Vogue, the 40-year-old Williams described...
Narcity
Serena Williams Visited Toronto's Medieval Times With Her Family & It Looked Like A Ball
Tennis star Serena Williams is in Toronto for the National Bank Open, but it seems she's spending her downtime squeezing in some family fun. Williams posted a series of Instagram stories at Medieval Times to her account on Sunday, August 7, with what looks to be her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., enjoying the show.
Serena Williams 'Hates' That She's Retiring & She Had To Choose Between 'Tennis & A Family'
Serena Williams, one of the greatest women's tennis players in history, says she's just about ready to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long career and 23 grand slam singles titles. The 40-year-old revealed that she will be saying "farewell" to tennis in a lengthy interview with Vogue, which was...
SB Nation
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
