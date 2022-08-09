Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO