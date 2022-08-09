ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
Wake Forest, NC
Lifestyle
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Wake Forest, NC
Food & Drinks
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Food#Car Dealership#Food Drink#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Morgan Street Food Hall#Alliance Group Of Nc#S W Chevrolet#Discover Wake Forest#Alliance Group Nc
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
alamancenews.com

What’s the holdup with opening new Mebane Dunkin’ Donuts?

On the outside, the strip center along NC 119 that’s to be home to Mebane’s Dunkin’ Donuts looks complete and ready to open. But a shortage of some electrical equipment may prevent the store from opening for another two months, until sometime in October, according to the franchise owner, Alex McCourt.
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Trending on Reddit

Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?

Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC reps announce $35M investment for Raleigh bus transit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) announced that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded $35 million to the City of Raleigh for the design and construction of the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project. The project includes ten...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy