Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle Tribune
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
WRAL
Old North State Food Hall set to open Aug. 26 in Johnston County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Old North State Food Hall set to open Aug. 26 in Johnston County. When the food hall opens, its operating hours will be Sunday through...
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
alamancenews.com
What’s the holdup with opening new Mebane Dunkin’ Donuts?
On the outside, the strip center along NC 119 that’s to be home to Mebane’s Dunkin’ Donuts looks complete and ready to open. But a shortage of some electrical equipment may prevent the store from opening for another two months, until sometime in October, according to the franchise owner, Alex McCourt.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
Man who fell from plane in North Carolina was from Fairfield
Charles Crooks went to Osborn Hill Elementary School. The staff remembers him as a great kid and spoke very fondly of his family.
Friends of slain Wake County deputy mourn loss of a ‘fiercely loyal’ man
Ned Byrd, a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy, was killed Thursday night. He’s remembered as a loyal friend with a passion for fitness.
Vegan cinnamon bakery 'Cinnaholic' opens Friday in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Cinnaholic, a vegan cinnamon rolls shop, will be opening on Friday at Oberlin Court. All day on Friday during a grand opening party, cinnamon rolls will be $2. The bakery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cinnaholic currently has 70 locations in the...
Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?
Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
New housing mix, coffee shop, open spaces proposed for northern Chapel Hill
Two developers were interested in this Chapel Hill site last year. Now, one has a different idea.
cbs17
NC reps announce $35M investment for Raleigh bus transit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) announced that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded $35 million to the City of Raleigh for the design and construction of the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project. The project includes ten...
cbs17
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
