Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans react to Gableman firing

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven't wasted any time reacting to the news. "I'm glad this is behind us, and we don't know anything...
Fox11online.com

Evers and Michels already looking to November

(WLUK) -- Republicans and Democrats alike are looking to November after Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary. To kickoff the general election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday launched his statewide “Doing the Right Thing” tour with other democrats by his side and in the audience. Tuesday night, cheers came from...
Fox11online.com

Analysis for November election begins in Wisconsin after Tuesday's primary

(WLUK) -- If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It's been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it's been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Sturgeon Moon over Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The last supermoon of the year didn't disappoint. Viewers across Northeast Wisconsin captured photos of the Sturgeon Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, August's full moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because sturgeon in the Great Lakes were easily caught during this part of the summer. You...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect's U.P. assault victim speaks out

(WLUK) -- The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person. And a day before...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

