Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans react to Gableman firing
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven't wasted any time reacting to the news. "I'm glad this is behind us, and we don't know anything...
Evers and Michels already looking to November
(WLUK) -- Republicans and Democrats alike are looking to November after Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary. To kickoff the general election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday launched his statewide “Doing the Right Thing” tour with other democrats by his side and in the audience. Tuesday night, cheers came from...
Analysis for November election begins in Wisconsin after Tuesday's primary
(WLUK) -- If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It's been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it's been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.
Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
PHOTOS: Sturgeon Moon over Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The last supermoon of the year didn't disappoint. Viewers across Northeast Wisconsin captured photos of the Sturgeon Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, August's full moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because sturgeon in the Great Lakes were easily caught during this part of the summer. You...
U.S. Venture Open raises nearly $5 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- U.S. Venture surpassed their goal of $4.6 million with its annual U.S. Venture Open fundraiser. With hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers, the company raised $4.8 million. The event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers. It's the nation's largest one-day charity event. After golf, the...
Wisconsin daily COVID-19 case average increases for first time in over two weeks
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases Wednesday after declining for over two weeks. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,587. There were 1,953 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. Test positivity dropped to a seven-day average of 14.1%, its lowest level...
Green Bay murder suspect's U.P. assault victim speaks out
(WLUK) -- The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person. And a day before...
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
