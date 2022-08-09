ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

Child porn couple: Bexley husband and wife get 80 years combined in prison

By David Rees
 4 days ago

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley couple could see 80 years altogether in prison for numerous crimes relating to child pornography.

Stephen Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors, and his wife Jessica Wilson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years for distributing and receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

The pair was arrested in January 2021, and a federal grand jury indicted them in April 2021.

Court documents show Stephen Wilson sexually abused at least three minors between the ages of 7 and 16 from 2016 to 2021. Wilson had cameras inside his home that were used to create videos and still images of the abuse. He also recorded some of it on his cell phone, according to the release.

Wilson also created, possessed, and edited hundreds of images depicting him sexually assaulting minors and toddler-aged females. His wife Jessica Wilson was present for or aware of the sexual assaults, and exchanged images with her husband in thousands of text messages, according to the release. The texts included discussions on how she could access child pornography, according to the release.

