Warrick County, IN

Officials: Child identified after he was struck by a car, killed on an Indiana roadway

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — A child who walked into a roadway early Monday morning in Indiana has been identified by officials.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that on Monday around 4 a.m., their dispatch received a call from a driver stating that he had hit a child. The child was pronounced dead at the scene once deputies, Warrick EMS, and Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene.

WCSO identified the boy on Tuesday as Braxton Freeze, 4. During their investigation, it was learned that the boy was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business. The boy had wandered off during the night when the adults were sleeping

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder told the Evansville Courier Press that after everyone fell asleep, the boy wandered off. Wilder also said that it was an “unfortunate circumstance” that the child happened to walk in front of a car.

WCSO said that impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash. WCSO is working with the Indiana State Police, Warrick County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services on the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

If anyone saw the accident happen, call WCSO at 812-897-6180.

