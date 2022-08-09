ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Artist and photographer Eric Boman, whose dexterity, inventiveness and charisma laid the foundation for a storied – and fun – career, died August 11 at age 76. Boman died of pancreatic cancer at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. A small private remembrance is being planned.More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022 The fair-haired and gregarious photographer not only captured the art, fashion and social scenes in London in the freewheeling ’70s but was also very much a central figure with fellow creatives during that time, as well in the...
Rushdie in hospital as outrage grows over stabbing

Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being stabbed at a literary event in New York state in a shocking assault that triggered widespread international outrage, but drew applause from hardliners in Iran and Pakistan. Elsewhere there was widespread shock and outrage.
