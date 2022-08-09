Artist and photographer Eric Boman, whose dexterity, inventiveness and charisma laid the foundation for a storied – and fun – career, died August 11 at age 76. Boman died of pancreatic cancer at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. A small private remembrance is being planned.More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022 The fair-haired and gregarious photographer not only captured the art, fashion and social scenes in London in the freewheeling ’70s but was also very much a central figure with fellow creatives during that time, as well in the...

