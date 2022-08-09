ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

starpublications.online

Delmar Major softball team opens World Series with win

The Delmar Major League all-star softball team, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, opened World Series play in Greenville, N.C. with a 3-1 win over USA Central (Columbia, Missouri) on Tuesday. Delmar hurler Macy Rickards allowed one run on three hits and three walks and struck out eight in six innings for...
WDEL 1150AM

Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open

Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City icon wins golf tournament with age-less score

A woodworker with roots in several Ocean City restaurants had the golf game of his life last week after shooting five strokes less than his age of 78. Maynard Esender, a resident of the South Point community, won his division of the Ocean City Golf Club Championship tournament last weekend after taking a 14-stroke lead the first day, when he shot a score of 73.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
State
Michigan State
City
Berlin, MD
Berlin, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
WBOC

White Marlin Open Economic Benefits Outside Ocean City

BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open. With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City. "A lot of hotels are full because of the White...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar

BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
BERLIN, MD
Person
Seal
Ocean City Today

Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning

Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal

LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
LONG NECK, DE
WBOC

Corporal Glenn Hilliard's Name Stands Proud

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Around eight or nine...
PITTSVILLE, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy

A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction

OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World Series
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOC

An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Eat Fresh and Easy with Local Delmarva Fare

Last week we posted the first in our Delaware-inspired cuisine series with a very special crab cake recipe from one of our Lewes neighbors. One key point we made was that buying fresh local crab meat and adding a few ingredients can create a great main dish that’s a lot cheaper and much less labor-intensive than steaming or boiling whole crabs and picking out the meat yourself.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns

SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade

Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
MILTON, DE

