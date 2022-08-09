Yadkin County officials have announced in a statement on Friday morning that a decision on the Hamptonville quarry rezoning will not happen at Monday’s meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 ahead of the regular Yadkin County Commissioners’ meeting on the matter of a rezoning request for a tract located near, 3641 Hwy US 21 in Hamptonville, requested to be rezoned from Rural Agriculture to Manufacturing Industrial I for the purpose of an aggregate quarry. The project, proposed by Three Oaks Quarry, has been met with much opposition from Hamptonville residents over concerns of the proximity of the mine to West Yadkin Elementary School as well as traffic, noise and water quality concerns.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO