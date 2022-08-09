Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
SOAR Camp offers glimpse at school
Pilot Mountain Middle School recently welcomed six-graders to the school with its SOAR Camp 2022. The camp is structured for incoming six grade students, to introduce them to the school, to one another, and to give them a fun-filled taste of what school will be like at their new school.
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
Mount Airy News
South Westfield Ruritans mark 60 years
More than six decades ago, Bob and Hallie Flippin donated some land to their community to be used for a local Ruritan club. Saturday, that organization — South Westfield Ruritan Club — will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a drop-in gathering. The club is a service organization,...
Henry Co. officials seeking resident participation in broadband internet survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new survey has been created by Henry County officials for residents regarding their home internet service that will be used to expand internet options county-wide. Henry County says the survey was created for people who want to upgrade their internet connections, but have limited alternative provider options. According to […]
Elkin Tribune
Eighteen students graduate from Surry’s Truck Driver Training Program
Eighteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center. The graduates include Nick Kelly of Boonville; Juan Lira Negrete of Dobson; David Gross of East Bend; Mark Mabe Sr. and Isaac Midkiff of King; Autumn Hunter and Terry King of Mount Airy; Austin Simpson of Pilot Mountain; Tyler Hanger Wilson of Pinnacle; Daniel Mathis of Roaring River; Sherry Hawks of State Road; Mark Mabe Jr. of Tobaccoville; John White of Walnut Cove; Nathanal Eaton and Lena Reins of Wilkesboro; Matthew Martinez of Winston-Salem; Carson Phillips and Ian Smith of Yadkinville.
Mount Airy News
Surry County seeking Hall of Fame nominees
The unveiling of the Class of 2021 Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor. (Photo by Mary Beth Knott) Since its inception in 2006 the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor has been dedicated to preserving the history of sports for Surry County. Nominations for 2022 class of inductees are open and will be accepted through 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12.
Mount Airy News
Historic open house series continuing
An open house series at a local historic site will continue this weekend, an organizer has announced. The public can tour the Edwards-Franklin House both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. The open house events are free. Constructed in 1799, the Edwards-Franklin House is considered the...
Elkin Tribune
Commissioners delay mine rezone public hearing
Yadkin County officials have announced in a statement on Friday morning that a decision on the Hamptonville quarry rezoning will not happen at Monday’s meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 ahead of the regular Yadkin County Commissioners’ meeting on the matter of a rezoning request for a tract located near, 3641 Hwy US 21 in Hamptonville, requested to be rezoned from Rural Agriculture to Manufacturing Industrial I for the purpose of an aggregate quarry. The project, proposed by Three Oaks Quarry, has been met with much opposition from Hamptonville residents over concerns of the proximity of the mine to West Yadkin Elementary School as well as traffic, noise and water quality concerns.
Mount Airy News
Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause
The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
Mount Airy News
Getting social in downtown Pilot
This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
‘Mouthwatering and Divine’: A Reunion over Barbecue in a Small Appalachian Town
Galax, Virginia is a small town falling down hillsides above Chestnut Creek which breaks off from New River north of Stoneman Hill. The creek switches back and forth through woodlands until it disappears underneath a shadow of an abandoned brick furniture factory. It’s straightened by the town’s manufacturing district until folding over a dam where it is free to wander again, aiming for a mountain’s edge. Chestnut Creek is a pretty waterway.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
WXII 12
Lexington man pleads guilty to embezzling millions from company
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a High Point company pleaded guilty to wire fraud. WXII 12 Investigates, obtained court documents revealing Samuel Mouzon, worked as a chief financial officer for more than 20 years, at an unnamed company. It also revealed that he became the sole authorized signer on one of the bank accounts after the death of the company’s founder.
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
