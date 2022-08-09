Read full article on original website
Truth
4d ago
That doesn't give him the ok to steal from them. just because they have insurance? seriously?
5
Oklahoma City police shoot armed suspect who allegedly took woman, child hostage
Oklahoma City police shot an armed suspect who allegedly took a woman and child hostage overnight.
At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
fox40jackson.com
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
KFOR
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
KOCO
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
news9.com
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man accused of inappropriately touching girlfriend's granddaughter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the Oklahoma County Jail after authorities said he inappropriately touched his girlfriend's 16-year-old granddaughter. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a child molestation call on SW 33rd Street just after noon on Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, police said...
OHP: At Least 1 Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot Friday afternoon near Bridge Creek. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the other person wounded is a civilian. According to OHP, the incident started when Grady County...
abc7amarillo.com
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in double shooting that killed one
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for leads in a double shooting. Officers responded to the shooting near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7 p.m. on August 1. Both victims were brought to an area hospital but only one survived. Investigators believe the two victims became...
