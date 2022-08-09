ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Flutter Earnings Continue To Show FanDuel's US Dominance: What Investors Should Know About This OTC Stock

One of the leading online sports betting companies was the feature of the earnings report from European gaming company Flutter Entmt ADR PDYPY. What happened: Flutter issued its first half 2022 earnings report on Friday that showed revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $4.12 billion, aided in part by the success of the company’s sports betting segment in the U.S. led by its FanDuel subsidiary.
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock

Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
Ethereum Tops $2,000 First Time In 2 Months, Up 121% From Mid-June Lows: What's Driving The Rally?

The risk-on mood has proved salubrious for the financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are no exception, especially Ethereum ETH/USD, which has been a standout. Ethereum On A Tear: Since peaking at $4,891.70 on an intraday basis on Nov. 16, 2021, Ethereum was on a secular decline until January 2022. A consolidation phase followed, with the crypto moving sideways in a broad range of 2,350-3,500, stung by global economic worries. It moved below the range in early May and was seen going into a free fall until mid-June.
