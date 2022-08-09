The risk-on mood has proved salubrious for the financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are no exception, especially Ethereum ETH/USD, which has been a standout. Ethereum On A Tear: Since peaking at $4,891.70 on an intraday basis on Nov. 16, 2021, Ethereum was on a secular decline until January 2022. A consolidation phase followed, with the crypto moving sideways in a broad range of 2,350-3,500, stung by global economic worries. It moved below the range in early May and was seen going into a free fall until mid-June.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO