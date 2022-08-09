Read full article on original website
Fastly's Price Target Cut By 29% As Near-Term Revenue Growth Missed Its Expectations
Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained Fastly, Inc FSLY with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $35 to $25. Fastly clocked 21% revenue growth to $102.5 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $101.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.23) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17). Fastly sees...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.
S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating Over Crypto Market Downturn, Doubts Over Company's Ability To 'Operate Efficiently'
S&P Global has lowered its credit rating of Coinbase Global Inc COIN citing a “negative” outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: S&P Global lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and unsecured debt ratings on Coinbase to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ on Thursday. The ratings...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Unimpressed Analyst Questions Ansys's New Forecast Over Durability, Industry Tailwinds
Earlier this week, ANSYS, Inc ANSS held a virtual analyst day. Ansys clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $473.9 million, beating the consensus of $467 million. EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus of $1.60. After digesting the new 2025 targets and connecting with IR, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino came...
Flutter Earnings Continue To Show FanDuel's US Dominance: What Investors Should Know About This OTC Stock
One of the leading online sports betting companies was the feature of the earnings report from European gaming company Flutter Entmt ADR PDYPY. What happened: Flutter issued its first half 2022 earnings report on Friday that showed revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $4.12 billion, aided in part by the success of the company’s sports betting segment in the U.S. led by its FanDuel subsidiary.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock
Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ABB Stock In The Last 20 Years
ABB ABB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.65%. Currently, ABB has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion. Buying $100 In ABB: If an investor had bought $100 of ABB stock 20 years ago, it...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst
Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
Competitor Recall Continues To Show Opportunities For ResMed
ResMed Inc RMD posted Q4 sales of $914.7 million, +4% Y/Y (+8% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $912.97 million. Adjusted EPS reached $1.49, up from $1.35 a year ago. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.42 per share. Keybanc reiterates the Overweight...
Ethereum Tops $2,000 First Time In 2 Months, Up 121% From Mid-June Lows: What's Driving The Rally?
The risk-on mood has proved salubrious for the financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are no exception, especially Ethereum ETH/USD, which has been a standout. Ethereum On A Tear: Since peaking at $4,891.70 on an intraday basis on Nov. 16, 2021, Ethereum was on a secular decline until January 2022. A consolidation phase followed, with the crypto moving sideways in a broad range of 2,350-3,500, stung by global economic worries. It moved below the range in early May and was seen going into a free fall until mid-June.
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land
President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
