Sampson County, NC

cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 dead, 2 children among 3 others injured in head-on Harnett County crash, trooper says

OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults died and two children were among three people injured in a head-on wreck early Thursday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. along Olivia Road near Underwood Drive, which is about three miles south of Sanford just inside Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

AMBER Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother located: police

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. North Carolina Highway Patrol said it received a call around 6 a.m. from a driver who was behind a silver Lexus “believed to be involved” in the AMBER Alert. This was on I-40 east near mile marker 306.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

New 911 calls detail moments when Cary AMBER Alert car was found

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of 911 calls detail the moments after a 5-year-old Cary girl went missing, triggering an Amber Alert and resulting in an abduction charge against her mother. The North Carolina Highway Patrol released the recording of one call made by a driver who spotted...
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Moore County man wins $100,000 lottery prize

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Brian Marks of Cameron decided to take his chances on a Powerball ticket and it paid off as he won $100,000. Marks’ ticket matched numbers on four white balls, which won $50,000. His prize doubled when the 2X multiplier hit. The chances of a...
CAMERON, NC
cbs17

Sanford opening new public charter school

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
SANFORD, NC

