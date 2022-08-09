Read full article on original website
NC man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of copper from a hospital, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A LaGrange man was arrested Thursday for stealing copper wire from a hospital on two different occasions, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On June 6, Goldsboro police responded to the 1600 block of West Ash Street in reference to a theft that took place...
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
Fayetteville police hunt for teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a teen who they said fatally shot another man in Fayetteville with a stolen gun. When police arrived officers said they found Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina, 33, with gunshot wounds. He later died at a nearby hospital. His next of kin has been notified.
2 dead, 2 children among 3 others injured in head-on Harnett County crash, trooper says
OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults died and two children were among three people injured in a head-on wreck early Thursday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. along Olivia Road near Underwood Drive, which is about three miles south of Sanford just inside Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian in critical condition, hit by car in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning. At about 6:01 a.m., officers say they were called to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident along the 2800 block of Owen Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital...
AMBER Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother located: police
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. North Carolina Highway Patrol said it received a call around 6 a.m. from a driver who was behind a silver Lexus “believed to be involved” in the AMBER Alert. This was on I-40 east near mile marker 306.
Police track down relatives of woman who died in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died. On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man. The deaths of both people do not...
Fayetteville man found dead in home; police open death investigation they call ‘not random’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home. Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit...
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
New 911 calls detail moments when Cary AMBER Alert car was found
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of 911 calls detail the moments after a 5-year-old Cary girl went missing, triggering an Amber Alert and resulting in an abduction charge against her mother. The North Carolina Highway Patrol released the recording of one call made by a driver who spotted...
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
Moore County man wins $100,000 lottery prize
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Brian Marks of Cameron decided to take his chances on a Powerball ticket and it paid off as he won $100,000. Marks’ ticket matched numbers on four white balls, which won $50,000. His prize doubled when the 2X multiplier hit. The chances of a...
Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said.
Johnston County couple’s home insurance gets canceled despite paying monthly
ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite paying their homeowners insurance monthly, a Johnston County couple found out their policy had been cancelled without their knowledge eight months ago. That issue came to light when they tried to file a damage claim last month. When lightning struck an Archer Lodge...
Sanford opening new public charter school
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
