Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
247Sports
‘This is the guy’: Juwan Howard explains how Michigan landed Youssef Khayat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard doesn’t like to be left scrambling, so when Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan entered the NBA Draft process, the Michigan men’s basketball coach started exploring his options. When both freshmen opted to keep their names in the Draft, that search went...
'I can't even explain how I'm feeling': Celtics' JD Davison celebrated in hometown
FORT DEPOSIT — Near the Kwik Shop on Milner Street, JD Davison hopped off the green-and-white float that had paraded him through his hometown of 1,225 people — most of whom seemed to be either lining the streets or participating in the parade itself. Davison, wearing a net...
AthlonSports.com
Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1
One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
Lions GM hints at Jameson Williams’ timetable for return from ACL injury
The Detroit Lions went all in on Jameson Williams when they traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to scoop him up as the No. 12 overall pick. The former Ohio State and Alabama standout is still rehabbing a torn ACL and as it is, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready when the Lions kick off their season.
Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury
The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown
After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for LB Roquan Smith
The Detroit Lions should seriously inquire about landing one of the league's top linebackers.
Biggest Sleeper Teams
Nora and Danny discuss their biggest sleeper teams heading into the 2022 NFL season. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins. Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts. NFC North Betting Preview.
