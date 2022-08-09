ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
ClutchPoints

Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury

The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
NHL

Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown

After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
The Ringer

Biggest Sleeper Teams

Nora and Danny discuss their biggest sleeper teams heading into the 2022 NFL season. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins. Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts. NFC North Betting Preview.
