Keke Palmer Would Love for Someone to Cure Adult Acne Already
Keke Palmer raised an all-too-common question in an Instagram video yesterday: Why don’t we have a cure for adult acne yet? More specifically, the 28-year-old actor wants to know why plastic surgeons—who, admittedly, perform very involved procedures all the time—haven’t fixed this issue. “Good morning, y’all....
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
How Ashley Tisdale Manages the Anxiety That Keeps Her Up at Night
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our Sleeping With… series, we ask people from different career paths, backgrounds, and stages of life how they make sleep magic happen.
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Riverside County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of the comedian from the Los Angeles area who died at a private residence on Friday.
Metallica’s James Hetfield to divorce wife of over two decades
James Hetfield of Metallica and wife Francesca Hetfield have called it quits, as the rocker has quietly filed for divorce. Sources close to the pair of exes have told TMZ that James filed in Colorado earlier this year, and that the end of their marriage simply flew under the radar of the public. The couple married in 1997 after five years of dating. They have since welcomed three children, daughters Cali, 24, and Marcella, 20, and son Castor, 22. The respectful exes are reportedly still in contact for their children’s sake. Hetfield, 59, has previously credited his soon-to-be ex-wife, 52,...
What Is Brown Noise and Can It Really Help People With ADHD Focus?
Every morning, within the first five minutes after I sit down to work, I place my head in a giant wind tunnel that magically muffles all of my intrusive thoughts. Or at least that’s what it feels like as soon as I hit play on my current top track: A sweet, eight-hour YouTube loop of brown noise.
A Period Playlist: 29 Songs to Listen to When It’s That Time of the Month
I make playlists for just about every aspect of my life—my morning skin-care routine, my commute, my weekend runs—which is why I also have a period playlist. You might be thinking, why make a playlist for your period? Well, maybe it’s the Pisces in me (I have a playlist for that too), but I love a good cry when I’m on my period.
Please Don’t Try to Diagnose Strangers With Monkeypox, You Guys
A recent New York Times report detailed an extremely messed up story of social media vigilantism: A 33-year-old woman with a health condition unrelated to monkeypox was filmed by strangers who assumed she was just out and about with the virus, based solely on the appearance of her skin. The video was posted to TikTok, where it went viral enough that it was sent back to the woman, Lilly Simon, who lives in Brooklyn.
We Asked Parents With Migraine to Share Their Best Tips for Coping
Parenting can be a headache for anyone. But parenting with migraine can be a challenge like no other. There’s the practical matter, of course: For people with migraine shrieks from a toddler, a shattered sleep schedule from an infant, or an argument with a teen that doesn’t seem to understand the word curfew aren’t just small annoyances. Loud sounds, lack of sleep, and stress can trigger a seriously limiting migraine attack that lingers for days.
