Read full article on original website
Related
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
coinjournal.net
KuCoin partners with Univers to promote metaverse interconnectivity
KuCoin’s incubation and investment arm KuCoin Labs will take part in an incubation program with Univers Network, a metaverse infrastructure platform created to revolutionize Web3 and empower communities, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Cutting-edge SDK will enable interconnection. Univers Network is an independent metaverse project creating infrastructure...
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
RELATED PEOPLE
coinjournal.net
BitIQ Review 2022 - Is It Legit or a Scam?
We are aware of numerous websites which use false celebrity endorsements to send customers to unregulated brokers or call centers. Our website will only send customers to partners who have provided us with the required regulatory assurances. This is a marketing offer and our regulated partners will indicate what services they have available upon registration.
coinjournal.net
Should you buy Ethereum Classic as its recovery accelerates?
Ethereum Classic price soared to the highest level since April 8th as demand for the coin jumped. ETC price rose to a high of $43, which was about 246% above the lowest level this year. As a result, the total market cap of the coin jumped to over $5.2 billion.
coinjournal.net
What to know before signing up with NOWPayments
NOWPayments is a cryptocurrency payment gateway that lets users accept payments in more than 100 cryptocurrencies. It supports auto coin conversion, allowing merchants to accept their crypto of choice even if the customer makes payment in another one. The gateway supports fiat conversion and has a Mass Payout solution, a...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum’s proof-of-stake test Merge is now live on Goerli
The Ethereum ecosystem is increasingly becoming confident that there will be no delays to the Ethereum Merger set for mid-September. Ethereum developers have executed the third and last test merge on the Goerli test network. This latest development means that the Ethereum network is on track to execute the Ethereum Merger set for mid-September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Coinbase’s numbers aren’t surprising due to crypto winter, says CoinFlip’s CEO
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase recorded huge losses in the last quarter as the bear market continues to affect businesses in the crypto space. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, reported its second-quarter earnings earlier this week. The exchange’s revenue declined by 61% in the last quarter as the prices of most cryptocurrencies slumped.
coinjournal.net
Leading crypto tax platform CoinLedger expands into Canada
CoinLedger, a major tax reporting platform for DeFi, crypto, and NFT users, has officially expanded into Canada. Crypto users and investors in Canada can use it to automate all of their income tax reporting, capital gains, and losses under Canadian tax laws, Coin Journal learned from a press release. CEO...
coinjournal.net
The Ethereum network will be more secure after the Merge, says Vitalik Buterin
The Ethereum network’s Merge is set to take place by next month, and Vitalik Buterin is confident it will improve the network. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, believes that the Merge will make the Ethereum network more secure. Buterin said this while speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto.
Nature.com
Humanoid robot passes for human in joint task experiment
Researchers can add 'humanness’ to machines by modulating the variability of their behaviour. You have full access to this article via your institution. Variability is one of the fundamental features of human behavior. Researchers believe that it could be the result of evolution because it makes us more unpredictable and less vulnerable to predators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Georgia Tech Researchers Defy Standard Laws of Physics
Robotic Motion in Curved Space Defies Standard Laws of Physics. When humans, animals, and machines move throughout the world, they always push against something, such as the ground, air, or water. Until recently, physicists thought this to be a constant, following the law of conservation momentum. However, scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) have now proven the opposite – when bodies exist in curved spaces, it turns out that they can in fact move without pushing against something.
Phys.org
Three papers highlight results of record 1.3 megajoule yield experiment
After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's (LLNL's) National Ignition Facility (NIF) for the first time on Aug. 8, 2021, putting researchers at the threshold of fusion gain and achieving scientific ignition. On the one-year...
Inc.com
The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs
In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
Engadget
Xiaomi beats Tesla to building a working robot
Forget about that crazy-thin foldable phone from earlier. Xiaomi just beat Tesla to unveiling a working humanoid robot prototype at a live event earlier today, and yes, it looks awfully familiar. The Xiaomi CyberOne is 177cm (5.8 feet) tall, weighs 52kg (115 pounds), is nicknamed "Metal Bro" and is also somehow given a zodiac sign, Leo. After a short walk to the middle of the stage, the CyberOne gave CEO Lei Jun a flower (for some reason), before it politely accepted a selfie with the man responsible for its very own existence. The bot was able to walk off the stage without any drama.
Comments / 0