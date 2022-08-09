Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
KWTX
Detectives piece together witness information to identify hitchhiker accused of killing Temple man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Glen Boswell, 31, is charged with murder in the killing of Rowdy Mays, 25, a man who picked up Boswell at a Taco Bell in Temple before he was stabbed and killed, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Temple Police officers responded at around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
fox44news.com
Man held in two drive by shootings
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is facing deadly conduct charges in connection with two separate shooting incidents and a separate drug charge. Rodolfo Toby Aguado remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the first incident occurred May 18, 2021 in the...
Austin PD: Teen beat man to death with baseball bat
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
fox44news.com
Waco Police arrest one in N. 19th Street shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A shooting connected with a Sunday domestic disturbance has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Waco man. Nicolas Tavera Martinez remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.
Man receives 30-year sentence for 2020 crash that killed 1, injured another
A man was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison after he pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault connected to a 2020 incident that caused a death in Manor, Texas.
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Arrest made in Elm Mott game room shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to KWTX that deputies arrested Rusty Eugine Ivy in the shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area. Ivy is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
KWTX
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
APD identifies victim in deadly southeast Austin shooting
Austin Police said a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
Family of grandmother killed in Williamson County homicide victim speaks
The family of a woman who was killed outside of Florence last week will share details in a press conference Thursday morning.
KWTX
Trial underway for Waco felon accused of fatally bludgeoning cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony got under way Monday in the trial of a six-time convicted felon who police say bludgeoned his cousin to death with a 3-pound sledgehammer in February 2020. David Earl Johnson, 57, is on trial on a murder charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in...
fox44news.com
Man accused of making fake websites of ex arrested
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old man is in jail, and is accused of making fake web pages of his ex-girlfriend and posting nude photos of her there. Bond has been set at $150,000 for Raymond Vasquez Velasquez – who remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of online impersonation, a third-degree felony.
Comments / 2