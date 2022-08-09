Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
KXII.com
Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
KXII.com
DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture. Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month. So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 48-year-old Julie Annette Kawazoe is now charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
KXII.com
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning. The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.
KXII.com
Car chain believed to have started fire in middle of highway, firefighters say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said it happened in the middle of Highway 75 near Fallon Dr., and they don’t know what caused it. However, officials said that the fire may have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
KXII.com
Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Friday, the Texoma Health Foundation park celebrated its 4th birthday in a big way. Inflatable slides, a petting zoo, face painting and more filled THF park Friday evening. It was the city of Denison’s way to celebrate and say thank you for the community’s support in...
KXII.com
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
KXII.com
Back to school: How to talk to your kids about safety and security
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The buses are loaded, backpacks packed, and school is ready to go back into session. But as kids head back to the classroom, learning isn’t the only thing on the minds of schools, families, and students. “Our goal every day is to make sure our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Beto O’Rourke visits Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Democrat candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke roused supporters Friday in Gainesville. Beto answered questions ranging from gun violence to healthcare. One mother, Carla Cowdrey shared why she came out to show support. She said, “I came to Beto’s rally today to voice my concern for...
KXII.com
Marietta Indians
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Marietta Indians are looking for big changes in the upcoming football season. This was a young team last year that went winless after several injuries hampered their depth chart. This year, several of the younger players that got valuable Friday night experience, should be able to step in and help the Indians take a big step forward as this team continues to build for the future.
KXII.com
Lone Grove Longhorns
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns have every reason to be excited going into the football season. The Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season, and a playoff appearance. This year, most of the key players are back in place and prepared to take another step forward. And that is exactly what second year head coach Curtis Cole expects to have happen.
KXII.com
Sherman Bearcats
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats roll into year number two under the direction of Cory Cain with the idea that this could be a big year to see a big jump. Cain returns several key players from a team that went 4-6 in a tough district last year and these Bearcats expect to see growth in year two.
KXII.com
Denison Yellow Jackets
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When you visit the Denison Yellow Jackets football practice, it’s easy to notice who is missing. Brent Whitson’s team graduated a huge senior class with tons of talent, but these Jackets haven’t missed a beat, as they prepare for the upcoming football season.
KXII.com
Whitewright Tigers
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers are in for some big changes this season as they make the move into Class 2A. The Tigers are moving down a class after making it into the playoffs in Class 3A last year. They will definitely be a team to keep an eye on this year, as they move into a league that features Tioga, Alvord, Trenton and rival Tom Bean.
Comments / 0