MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Marietta Indians are looking for big changes in the upcoming football season. This was a young team last year that went winless after several injuries hampered their depth chart. This year, several of the younger players that got valuable Friday night experience, should be able to step in and help the Indians take a big step forward as this team continues to build for the future.

MARIETTA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO