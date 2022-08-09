ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How donating blood could land you free gas for a year

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQxLC_0hAZxFjR00

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations with a very enticing reward.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Anyone who donates blood at any Red Cross location throughout the country during August will be entered to win up to $6,000 worth of free gasoline for a year. Three winners will be chosen.

The contest is an effort to entice more people to roll up their sleeves with donations down this summer.

"We just had a 20% decrease in our blood donations and platelet donation supply, so we're just reaching everybody that has the potential to do a life changing act," Martin Gagliano, an Oakland-based spokesperson for the Red Cross, told KCBS Radio.

According to Gaglioano, 62% of Americans are eligible to donate but just 3% end up doing so.

In addition, the gas incentive program comes in the wake of fuel prices soaring nationwide, though they have dipped in recent weeks .

Ellen Jost, an in-home occupational therapist, said she returned to donating blood on a regular basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether at her job or on her own time. "Because of all of the hospitalizations there was a blood shortage and especially with children it was just something easy that I could do," she told KCBS Radio at a Red Cross blood drive in Oakland. "A way that I can help."

All donors receive a $10 electronic gift card of their choice. Gagliano said that O-negative and platelet donors are especially needed.

There are plenty of blood drives this month at locations across the Bay Area all this month. More information is available at the Red Cross website .

Zoë Broussard

Where There's a Will, There's a Way to Give!

August is National Make-A-Will Month. For many of us, making a will is something we keep putting off, but having one is incredibly important. Making a will allows you to ensure that your wishes are met so that your assets, your beloved possessions, and even your pets are taken care of after your passing.
