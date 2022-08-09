ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia Chair Jeff Brower says his family dog was poisoned; a political ally blames REC

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower says a pet dog was poisoned last week at his family farm in DeLeon Springs.

And Chuck Collins, a political ally and president of the Republican Conservatives Ormond Beach Assembly, is alleging members of the Republican Executive Committee of Volusia County are responsible.

“They now committed the most heinous crime ever: they poisoned the dog of Mr. Browers special need (sic) granddaughter!!" Collins wrote in an email circulated Sunday morning. "They deny it? Well then who else??!! And Why??!!”

Allegations of Lying, 'Witch Hunt':Volusia County Council explodes in anger over environmental meeting

In Opposition:Volusia Chair Brower demands probe of proposed I-95/Pioneer Trail interchange project

Chair, Sheriff Clash:Volusia Sheriff Chitwood criticizes Chair Brower for attempt to intervene in ally's case

Vic Baker, state committeeman for the REC and a party spokesman, called Collins' allegations "particularly outrageous," and if they were directed at any individuals, they would be "slanderous."

Brower — who has repeatedly clashed with other council members — is openly campaigning for what he calls the "Volusia Values" slate of candidates for County Council seats. The group of like-minded candidates includes Doug Pettit for Volusia County Council at-large, Ken Smith for District 4 and Julio "David" Sosa for District 5.

Volusia County Republicans have officially endorsed opponents of three of Brower's candidates, and last week Brower and other council members got into an hourlong donnybrook with Councilman Ben Johnson accusing the chair of lying and Brower countering by alleging a "political witch hunt."

No complaint to Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Scant details about the dog's death are available. Brower said he did not report the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for investigation, and an agency spokesman, Andrew Gant, said no complaints have been made from Brower's farm in recent days.

Brower responded to a handful of texts from The News-Journal on Monday, writing: "My granddaughter and daughter-in-law had a (support) dog that was poisoned last week. My granddaughter is a very special child with (Down syndrome). My son and his wife have bought another puppy and we have taken security measures at our farm."

Brower said the incident occurred at his farm in DeLeon Springs. He responded to questions about how he knows the dog was poisoned and whether an autopsy was performed.

"We know and do not wish to share it at this time," Brower wrote. "We are also receiving other threats. That's all the three families living at the farm care to say at this time."

Volusia Republicans: 'Doesn't pass the smell test'

Collins' club used to be certified under the Volusia County Republican Executive Committee, but was one of four that split after party officials determined it had gone against party rules by openly endorsing Brower over his 2020 opponent, Deb Denys, also a Republican.

The Republican Conservatives Ormond Beach Assembly has continued to support Brower and has adopted the Volusia Values candidates, while the REC has voted to formally endorse Jake Johansson for at-large, incumbent Danny Robins in District 3 and David Santiago in District 5.

The party's endorsement votes led Brower to call for the resignations of GOP Chairman Paul Deering and Vice Chairman Tom Coriale, comparing Deering's leadership style to "the Chinese Communist Politburo."

With the two factions of the local Republican Party at odds, Baker said someone sent him Collins' email from Sunday morning.

In addition to accusing RECVC members of poisoning Brower's dog, the email attacks them on other fronts, including influencing the County Council "staged coup," when Brower faced harsh criticism for his behind-the-scenes involvement in pushing for an environmental meeting to take place before the Aug. 23 primary.

"It's difficult to find words to express their soulless being. They will stop at nothing!" Collins wrote.

Collins did not return calls made to him Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Baker questioned why any RECVC member would want to harm Brower's dog and how Collins could make a baseless accusation.

“He’s out of his freaking mind,” Baker said of Collins. “What proof does he have?”

Later, Baker said: "This doesn't pass the smell test."

Baker questioned why Brower wouldn’t hand the matter over to the sheriff’s office for investigation.

“I’ve got a feeling if anyone of us got on his property, he would shoot us on sight," Baker said.

Collins is still a member of the Republican Executive Committee and has signed a loyalty oath, Baker said.

“Chuck Collins should be ashamed of himself if he has any shame left in him," Baker said.

Collins' email closes with a quote from Winston Churchill: "An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last."

Baker compared the email to a person screaming. “What does he think," Baker said, "we’re bombing London here?”

Jim Karrick
3d ago

Don't really care which side did this, the fact is that someone had to stoop so low as to kill a family dog just goes to show you how evil some have become. This is in my mind a hanging offense.

