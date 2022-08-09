ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Corry Oakes III of OTO Development dies at 55. Spartanburg mourns loss of 'industry titan'

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exUu2_0hAZx6s900

Corry W. Oakes III, co-founder and CEO of Spartanburg-based OTO Development and former chairman of the Wofford College Board of Trustees, is being remembered as a successful businessman and family man who poured his heart into making Spartanburg a better place.

"Corry was a beloved leader and a dear friend to so many in our community and our industry," Todd Turner, co-founder and vice president of real estate at OTO Development, said in a statement. "His impact on our lives is as immeasurable as the grief we feel and the love for him and his family."

Oakes, 55, died unexpectedly Sunday, leaving behind his wife Amy and their three daughters Ashley, Elizabeth and Lauren.

Corry W. Oakes III: Read Corry W. Oakes III obituary

The J.M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, 601 Cummings Street, Spartanburg. A reception will immediately follow.

Oakes, Turner and Jim Ovenden founded OTO Development lodging chain alongside George Dean Johnson Jr. and the late H. Wayne Huizenga in May 2004.

OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group of Spartanburg.

"Corry was more than just the consummate professional and leader in the lodging industry. He was a tremendous community servant, a mentor to all he worked with, a loving father and family man, and a most trusted adviser on so many different levels to our family," stated George Dean Johnson Jr., chairman of the board of Johnson Development Associates.

Oakes was a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and moved to the Upstate in 1985 to attend Wofford College, where he played outside linebacker for the Terriers.

After earning a bachelor's degree in business economics, he held roles in Johnson's WJB Blockbuster Video and was president and chief operating officer of Extended Stay America hotel chain. OTO Development was founded the same day ESA was sold to Blackstone.

Oakes was a member of Wofford's Terrier Club Board of Directors, President's Advisory Board and Wofford College Board of Trustees from 2009 to 2021. He served as chairman of Wofford's Board of Trustees from 2019 to 2021.

Oakes on AC Hotel opening: AC Hotel holds official ribbon cutting

"Corry's impact on our community will stretch far beyond the 37 years he's been a Terrier," stated Wofford College President Nayef Samhat. "He was a champion for student success, dedicated to the educational mission, and we will always remember his commitment, generosity and love for Wofford College."

Memorials may be made to Wofford College for the Corry W. Oakes III Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Wofford College Advancement Office, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or to the charity of one's choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFzIR_0hAZx6s900

Reactions from Spartanburg business, civic leaders

Local business and civic leaders reacted to Oakes' death:

► "Corry was an industry titan, but the real measure of his success was his care and concern for people and community. He was an encourager, compassionate leader and lover of all things Spartanburg." – Allen Smith, president and CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc.

► "I will remember Corry for his warm handshake and knowing nod of support, it always meant so much. Corry was committed to quiet and generous community philanthropy, particularly when those efforts were in support of his employees who were affected by hardship." – Troy Hanna, president and CEO of Spartanburg County Foundation

► "Corry's passing is a severe blow to our community. As a business leader, job creator and engaged citizen, he was quite special. His leadership at Wofford, in the lodging industry and innumerous civic endeavors will be sorely missed." – former Spartanburg Mayor Bill Barnet

► "Corry was a stalwart champion for Spartanburg. He was a catalyst and visionary for downtown progress and a great steward of our institutions. The strong company he built and the many lives he touched will ensure his positive impact on this community lasts long after his passing." – Chris Story, Spartanburg City Manager

► "The Oakes family and our family have been very close as we have seen our kids grow up together through the Spartanburg Day School and beyond. Corry was an awesome father, husband, friend and businessman." – Jack McBride, CEO of Contec Inc.

► "Corry lived a life in service to his family, the community he loved and the OTO team. He always gave the best of his time and his talents to others. As a gifted listener and leader, he elevated every encounter to a memorable and affirming event." – Halsey Cook, CEO of Milliken & Company

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Corry Oakes III of OTO Development dies at 55. Spartanburg mourns loss of 'industry titan'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
getnews.info

HOAUpstate Voted Top HOA Management Company in Greenville, SC in 2022

Greenville, SC – August 11, 2022 – Homeowners and HOA board members in the Greenville, SC area voted to determine the best property management company serving the Upstate. HOAUpstate was the only property management company offering services exclusively to Community Homeowners Associations that was voted into the Property Management category. HOAUpstate has been providing quality homeowners association management services in the Upstate since 1998.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Business
State
Georgia State
Spartanburg, SC
Business
Spartanburg, SC
Obituaries
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Johnson
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WJCL

Train derails in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
GREENVILLE, SC
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#Oto#Jerry Richardson#Oto Development
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mural now complete in downtown Landrum

The City of Landrum’s mural at Mullin’s Cleaners is now complete! Artist Jeremy Kemp painted the mural of Hogback Mountain at the corner of E. Rutherford St. and N. Shamrock Ave.
LANDRUM, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Which restaurants serve a great brunch in Greenville, SC?

Who doesn’t love brunch? Even just the mention of “brunch” puts a smile on my face. Finding a good restaurant that serves brunch in Greenville isn’t hard—there are plenty of options. However, it might be hard to narrow down your options because there are so many great choices. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Greenville, SC brunch spots (and thrown in some Greer, Travelers Rest, and other nearby locations) to help you choose one the next time you want that mid-morning breakfast-lunch meal.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Train derails in Greenville County

Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
556
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy