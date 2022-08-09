Cider Days to return to Lakewood for cider tasting, two-day celebration

Do you like hard cider?

The ever popular Pressed Fest Hard Cider Tasting event, hosted by the city of Lakewood and in partnership with the Colorado Cider Guild, returns to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.

Due to the popularity of the tasting event, organizers separated it from the family weekend, giving cider tasters their own day in the sun.

The 46th annual Lakewood Cider Days , the signature fall festival celebrating the area's agricultural heritage, returns to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park for a two-day celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Patrons can press their own apple cider, watch historic demonstrations and enjoy everything apple all weekend long. In partnership with the Rocky Mountain Tractor Puller’s Association, Cider Days hosts Colorado’s largest antique and vintage tractor pull, the city announced in a press release.

Other entertainment includes apple pie eating contests, trick pigs and line dancing. Attendees can browse exhibitor booths, shop handmade wares, sip and savor more than 20 different apple-themed products including Colorado apple cider.

Kids can find their way through a straw bale maze, enjoy train and burro rides, balloon twisting, a petting zoo and crafts.

Parking is limited, so patrons are encouraged to take advantage of public transit, ride shares and a free bike valet.

For more information on both events visit Cider Fest .