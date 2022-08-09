Authentic Food, Pastries, Dancing, and Live Greek Music, are the elements of a traditional festival. St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media has all this and much more. Beaming parishioners are serving it all fresh and homemade top-off this fall festival. It will be hosted on the church grounds on September 22, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Under the big tent or inside the church hall, they have plenty of room for all.

MEDIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO