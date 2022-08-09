ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

NJ.com

2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen

Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Berks Weekly

Starfest returns to Hopewell Furnace

The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite the public to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe...
thesunpapers.com

Young Haddonfield resident competes at national track meet

Haddonfield resident Dylan Hosty competed at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Jr. Olympic Games track event for the first time earlier this month in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs. The 10-year-old placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds against 75 runners, and...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States

Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
cosmosphilly.com

A Taste of Greece, St. George Greek Festival 2022

Authentic Food, Pastries, Dancing, and Live Greek Music, are the elements of a traditional festival. St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media has all this and much more. Beaming parishioners are serving it all fresh and homemade top-off this fall festival. It will be hosted on the church grounds on September 22, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Under the big tent or inside the church hall, they have plenty of room for all.
MEDIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Saying no to the GCL

With the prospect of the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) becoming a reality, one group of people has banded together to oppose it: Say No to GCL. Counting a good number of Mantua residents, Say No to GCL has more than 2,700 Facebook followers. The group formed about two years ago when talks of the GCL – a proposed rail line between Glassboro and Camden – began to resurface.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thenjsentinel.com

Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
towntopics.com

Kimmel Center Announces Broadway Shows Series

THE BLUES: Blue Man Group is among the offerings at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in the coming season. Tickets for touring Broadway shows are currently offered on presale by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia, which includes the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theatre. Shows include...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Annual Bourbon Bash at Bank & Bourbon in Philadelphia

- To celebrate the anniversary of its new incarnation, Bank & Boston is holding an Annual Bourbon Bash, complete with food, drinks, and live music. This stylish American eatery offers farm-fresh fare and a slew of Bourbon and whiskey to quench your thirst. Afterward, sip some bourbon and sample some delicious live music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
