What to know about Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week 2022, from how the event works to which restaurants are participating

More than 25 Milwaukee restaurants will be participating in the 17th annual Downtown Dining Week, which is set to return in September.

“From steak and seafood to BBQ and global cuisine, there’s something for every palate on this year’s list of Downtown Dining Week participants,” Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21, said in a news release. “Come fall, we look forward to showcasing downtown Milwaukee’s unparalleled dining scene to new and returning guests.”

The event is organized by BID No. 21.

Here's what to know about Downtown Dining Week, from how the event works to which eateries are participating in 2022.

When is Downtown Dining Week?

How does Downtown Dining Week work?

Participating restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries will offer multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner, a news release said.

This year's participating restaurants

ARIA

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Brunch

Café at the Pfister

The Capital Grille

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse

East Town Kitchen & Bar

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Lowcountry Milwaukee

Mader’s Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

Oak Barrel Public House

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

SportClub

Stella Van Buren

Third Coast Provisions

Third Street Tavern

Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery

Uncle Buck’s

Vagabond

Ward’s House of Prime

Who’s on Third

Participating restaurants' menus

In mid-August, participating restaurants' menus will be shared at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week, according to a news release.

Should I make reservations?

Reservations are "strongly encouraged" where they're accepted, a news release said.

Discounted parking

Select structures and lots operated by Interstate Parking will offer discounted parking to Downtown Dining Week patrons with a coupon code, a news release said.

Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week.

A chance to win dining gift certificates

Downtown Dining Week participants can complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week by Sept. 19, according to a news release.

Four randomly drawn winners will be awarded $350 in dining gift certificates, a news release said.

For more information or updates on Downtown Dining Week, visit milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week.

