NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO