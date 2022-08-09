ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet

NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

