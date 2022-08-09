ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFT NOTICE

Customers of The Bloomfield Water Department were notified on Tuesday, August 9th of a possible problem with the drinking water due to a water main break in Newark and were advised to boil the tap water before using as a precautionary measure. We are pleased to report that the repairs...
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
NJ.com

Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
ocscanner.news

WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
jcitytimes.com

Labor Group Slams Jersey City and Hoboken Pols on Turnpike Expansion

Yesterday, seven members of the Jersey City Municipal Council announced their opposition to the planned expansion of a section of the New Jersey Turnpike extension. This morning, Mark Longo, Director of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative, a group representing major building contractor associations in New Jersey and New York, released the following statement:
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified stage agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
