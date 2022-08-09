Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
bloomfieldtwpnj.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFT NOTICE
Customers of The Bloomfield Water Department were notified on Tuesday, August 9th of a possible problem with the drinking water due to a water main break in Newark and were advised to boil the tap water before using as a precautionary measure. We are pleased to report that the repairs...
Massive Water Main Beak Impacts 100K Newark, Belleville Residents
A massive water main break on the Newark and Belleville border Tuesday, Aug. 9 had lingering impacts as of Wednesday. The 140-year-old pipe in Branch Brook Park broke in two places, and caused a sinkhole to open that swallowed a car, NBC4 reports. Most of Newark and all of Belleville...
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break
NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Community Day’ with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City
Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home
The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools
Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NEWARK, NJ – A man who committed a series of rapid robberies in Newark during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
jcitytimes.com
Labor Group Slams Jersey City and Hoboken Pols on Turnpike Expansion
Yesterday, seven members of the Jersey City Municipal Council announced their opposition to the planned expansion of a section of the New Jersey Turnpike extension. This morning, Mark Longo, Director of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative, a group representing major building contractor associations in New Jersey and New York, released the following statement:
jerseydigs.com
Preservationists Win Grant to Nominate Newark’s Weequahic High For National Register
The demolition last year of Newark’s Warren Street School was a blow to the preservation world. Now, a local nonprofit is working to ensure at least one of Newark’s historic schoolhouses is protected with national landmark status. Newark Landmarks’ mission to list Weequahic High School on the National...
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified stage agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Brings Hazmat Team
A suspicious powder on an envelope sent to the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections Office brought a hazmat team to the county administration building in Hackensack on Wednesday. One person was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was released after being evaluated, responders said. A county Hazardous Materials Unit...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
Comments / 0