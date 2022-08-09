Read full article on original website
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Patients temporarily moved during water line break at Beaver Twp. nursing home
Firefighters were called to a Beaver Township nursing home Friday morning, but not to put out a fire. Township dispatchers were called to the Caprice Health Care Center on Market Street because of a water line break. The fire department was contacted in case nursing home employees needed help moving...
Years Ago | August 12th
Vindicator file photo / August 12, 1969 | Youngstown Mayor Anthony B. Flask headed a Youngstown delegation to Winston-Salem, N.C., 53 years ago to see what that city did to revive its downtown. With Flask, from left, R.B. Crawford, tour guide; Thomas R. Bees, Hotel Ohio staff; J. Paul Mossman, executive vice president, Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce; Pete Hearn, Winston-Salem chamber; James A McMurray, manager of the Hilton Inn at Winston-Salem and formerly of Youngstown, and Mayor M.C. Benton, Winston-Salem.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
OVI Task Force conducting a checkpoint on Glenwood Ave. late Friday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have announced the time and location of a checkpoint Friday night. According to a news release, the checkpoint will be set up along Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane on Youngstown's South Side between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
West Nile virus found in Mercer County
West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the city of Sharon and the borough of Grove City in Mercer County.
Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren
The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
PennDOT plans August 29 job fair in Mercer County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting five job fairs throughout the northwestern part of the state, including Mercer County. PennDOT announced that a job fair is planned from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer. PennDOT said in a news...
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after late-night crash in Youngstown
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Himrod Avenue, near the ramp to get onto Interstate 680.
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Windsor Fashions opens new store at Southern Park Mall
Windsor Fashions LLC opened a new store at Southern Park Mall in Boardman on Thursday. The special occasion and fast-fashion retailer is located near Macy’s and across from Sunglass Hut. Windsor, which opened its first store in 1937, “focuses on providing a broad selection of on-trend apparel for all...
Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market
Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hermitage officials hope new ownership will spur rebirth of Shenango Valley Mall
After five years of uncertainty about the future of a major Mercer County shopping venue, the Shenango Valley Mall has been sold to a Cleveland area real estate company. Officials from the City of Hermitage announced in a media release that the mall has been acquired by Flicore LLC affiliate Butterfli Holdings of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Valley boxer stepping onto national stage
Vic Toney heads to Las Vegas to put his 6-1 record on the line against a 6-0 opponent on Top Rank Undercard.
Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice
A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday
The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
