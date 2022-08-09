ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitola, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car plows into San Jose apartment building, igniting 2-alarm fire

SAN JOSE -- One San Jose firefighter was injured Friday afternoon as crews responded to a two-alarm apartment building fire ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m.  The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m. By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.As of 5:48 p.m., PG&E crews were still trying to secure the gas line. The department's Urban Search & Rescue team is assisting with towing vehicle. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the incident is still not under control. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.  
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Paddleboarder, dog unharmed after shark encounter off Central Coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - A paddleboarder and his dog were unharmed after a shark bit into his board off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove Wednesday, police said. Authorities said the man encountered the shark around 11:30 a.m. about 150 yards from Lovers Point Pier. During the encounter, the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burning at Santa Cruz golf course

SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning in the eucalyptus at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m.    The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire has grown to an estimated two acres, Cal Fire said.   Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer

Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street. Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the The post Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway. Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

