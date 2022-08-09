Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.
Forward progress stopped on Santa Cruz fire near DeLaveaga Golf course
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update 2:20 p.m.: Forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire, burning in the City of Santa Cruz. (When fire agencies say 'forward progress' has stopped, it means crews have stopped the fire from spreading in a particular direction.) According to Cal Fire, the fire...
Car plows into San Jose apartment building, igniting 2-alarm fire
SAN JOSE -- One San Jose firefighter was injured Friday afternoon as crews responded to a two-alarm apartment building fire ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m. By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.As of 5:48 p.m., PG&E crews were still trying to secure the gas line. The department's Urban Search & Rescue team is assisting with towing vehicle. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the incident is still not under control. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
Paddleboarder, dog unharmed after shark encounter off Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - A paddleboarder and his dog were unharmed after a shark bit into his board off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove Wednesday, police said. Authorities said the man encountered the shark around 11:30 a.m. about 150 yards from Lovers Point Pier. During the encounter, the...
Fire burning at Santa Cruz golf course
SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning in the eucalyptus at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m. The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire has grown to an estimated two acres, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
From Gilroy to Germany: How dog globe-trotted from California to a European village
GILROY, Calif. - Usually, when a dog gets lost, neighbors posts signs up hoping someone might have seen their precious pet. Well, this story is like that, except the missing dog was 5,600 miles away and involves a priest's pooch that was wandering around aimlessly in a small village in the southwest part of Germany.
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer
Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street. Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the The post Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway. Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax appeared first on KION546.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
