Fox News Channel anchor dies at 64

(WJW) – Fox News is reporting the death of one of their own.

On Tuesday, the news agency reported that founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju died at the age of 64.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News first launched back in 1996. She was known for her work on “Fox News Now” and “Fox On Trends.”

Fox News reports, “At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.