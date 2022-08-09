A dog died in a car after Round Rock police arrested and chargedthe driver for driving while intoxicated, an official said.

Police responded at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard, said Nick Olivier, a department spokesman. Temperatures in the area at the time ranged from the low to mid 90s.

An officer told the driver to turn the car and air conditioning on before beginning the field sobriety test, Olivier said.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, said Oliver.

"At some point while an officer was waiting for the on-call animal control officer, the engine turned off on its own, unbeknownst to the officer," Olivier said. "When Animal Control arrived, the dog was found to be deceased."

The dog was a husky and the driver was its owner, said Olivier.

The dog has been sent to College Station for a necropsy, police said. The owner was immediately notified, said Olivier. "This was an unfortunate incident and we are trying to determine how this happened," he said.

The police department doesn't have a written policy about what officers should do when they stop a car with an animal inside of it, said Olivier. "In general, protocol is to call animal control to retrieve the animal or if a family member is on scene to hand the animal off to them," he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI, Round Rock police say