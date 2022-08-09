ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI, Round Rock police say

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

A dog died in a car after Round Rock police arrested and chargedthe driver for driving while intoxicated, an official said.

Police responded at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard, said Nick Olivier, a department spokesman. Temperatures in the area at the time ranged from the low to mid 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVpox_0hAZv1xS00

An officer told the driver to turn the car and air conditioning on before beginning the field sobriety test, Olivier said.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, said Oliver.

"At some point while an officer was waiting for the on-call animal control officer, the engine turned off on its own, unbeknownst to the officer," Olivier said. "When Animal Control arrived, the dog was found to be deceased."

The dog was a husky and the driver was its owner, said Olivier.

The dog has been sent to College Station for a necropsy, police said. The owner was immediately notified, said Olivier. "This was an unfortunate incident and we are trying to determine how this happened," he said.

The police department doesn't have a written policy about what officers should do when they stop a car with an animal inside of it, said Olivier. "In general, protocol is to call animal control to retrieve the animal or if a family member is on scene to hand the animal off to them," he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI, Round Rock police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Man arrested in 7th Street shooting that killed one, injured another

Nathan Ramirez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder. Detectives said Ramirez was arrested one hour after the murder with a firearm from a separate incident. He had been charged in that case with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and with Class A unlawful carrying of a weapon.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide

LEANDER, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Leander on Saturday morning. The Leander Police Department said the homicide happened in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. More details will...
LEANDER, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run outside Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in North Austin last month that left a cyclist with severe, life-threatening injuries. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the 10300 block of Burnet Road, across from the Q2 soccer stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
THRALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Police#University Oaks Boulevard
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy