Newark, CA

KRON4 News

Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday

FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road

At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose

Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
San José Spotlight

East San Jose receives millions for road safety

East San Jose streets are on track to becoming safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Assemblymember Ash Kalra handed a $10 million check to San Jose leaders today for the installation of more street lights, bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The state funding qualifies the city to compete for additional grants. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth in traffic accidents, with more than 570 accidents since 2016. Eight people have been killed in this time period and more than 40 seriously injured on Senter Road.
hoodline.com

Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose

An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
flackbroadcasting.com

Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. pedestrian accident in Fremont on the early morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 at the South Fremont Boulevard offramp. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality Reported in Fremont.
cupertinotoday.com

Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought

Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
