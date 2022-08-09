Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Driver crashes into SJ apartment sparking 2-alarm fire; firefighter injured by exploding tire
A 2-alarm fire broke out at a San Jose apartment complex on Friday afternoon after a driver crashed into the building striking a gas meter.
San Jose firefighters respond to fire after car crashes into apartment building
(KRON) — Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Calmor Court after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, according to a tweet from SJFD. Heavy smoke and flames are present due to a gas meter being struck. The fire has extended into the attic of the building, […]
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday
FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road
At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose
Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
East San Jose receives millions for road safety
East San Jose streets are on track to becoming safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Assemblymember Ash Kalra handed a $10 million check to San Jose leaders today for the installation of more street lights, bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The state funding qualifies the city to compete for additional grants. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth in traffic accidents, with more than 570 accidents since 2016. Eight people have been killed in this time period and more than 40 seriously injured on Senter Road.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
EXCLUSIVE: Jet skier saves 3 from drowning in Solano Co. as crews search for body of Oakland man
A heroic jet skier sprung into action and managed to save three members of a family of four after the group struggled against the current at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista on Wednesday. The fourth member, an Oakland man, is still unaccounted for.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
flackbroadcasting.com
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. pedestrian accident in Fremont on the early morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 at the South Fremont Boulevard offramp. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality Reported in Fremont.
cupertinotoday.com
Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought
Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
