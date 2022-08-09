ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the Smithfield...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing

James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

Mayoral forum challenges candidates on health equity in Providence

“If you live in Smith Hill, your life expectancy is 6 years less than if you live on College Hill,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Executive Director of One Neighborhood Builders, introducing the mayoral candidate forum on Wednesday evening. “And that has nothing to do with seeing your doctor or taking your medications. It’s about issues in the neighborhood about whether you have access to affordable housing, quality jobs, and good education. These are things that are not only important, but they actually impact your ability to live. Those are the issues that we care deeply about and we are the backbone of this initiative called the Central Providence Opportunities: A Health Equity Zone, that works with a bunch of community organizations and residents to address those social determinants of health.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Uprise RI

Robin Xiong: Building a transportation system for people

Rhode Island’s current transit system is primarily designed to accommodate cars, not people. The decision to prioritize cars drastically increases air pollution – one key reason why over 1 in 10 Rhode Islanders have asthma and why the transportation sector accounts for over 1/3 of our state’s carbon emissions. Our car-centric transportation system also imposes a heavy financial burden on Rhode Islanders. In addition to the high cost of personal vehicles, an investment that only depreciates, people must purchase car insurance and contend with fluctuating gas prices, all in order to freely and conveniently get around.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Jones
Block Island Times

Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response

Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
nerej.com

Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital

West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WEST WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist

Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Crime Rates#Providence City Council
newstalknewengland.com

Anthony Basilici, Of Pawtucket, R.I. Pleads Guilty To His Role With Drug Trafficking Organization

Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I. pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, one count of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim or informant.
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager

Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy