“If you live in Smith Hill, your life expectancy is 6 years less than if you live on College Hill,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Executive Director of One Neighborhood Builders, introducing the mayoral candidate forum on Wednesday evening. “And that has nothing to do with seeing your doctor or taking your medications. It’s about issues in the neighborhood about whether you have access to affordable housing, quality jobs, and good education. These are things that are not only important, but they actually impact your ability to live. Those are the issues that we care deeply about and we are the backbone of this initiative called the Central Providence Opportunities: A Health Equity Zone, that works with a bunch of community organizations and residents to address those social determinants of health.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO