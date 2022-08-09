Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Uprise RI
North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the Smithfield...
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
Uprise RI
Candidates for Providence City Council Ward 3 questions address tough at east side forum
The four candidates seeking the Ward 3 Providence City Council seat attended a forum at the east side’s Rochambeau Public Library on Thursday evening moderated by Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick. Democratic Candidates Sue Anderbois, Corey Jones, and Bradly VanDerStad were joined by independent Michael Fink in answering a...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing
James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
Uprise RI
Mayoral forum challenges candidates on health equity in Providence
“If you live in Smith Hill, your life expectancy is 6 years less than if you live on College Hill,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Executive Director of One Neighborhood Builders, introducing the mayoral candidate forum on Wednesday evening. “And that has nothing to do with seeing your doctor or taking your medications. It’s about issues in the neighborhood about whether you have access to affordable housing, quality jobs, and good education. These are things that are not only important, but they actually impact your ability to live. Those are the issues that we care deeply about and we are the backbone of this initiative called the Central Providence Opportunities: A Health Equity Zone, that works with a bunch of community organizations and residents to address those social determinants of health.”
independentri.com
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
Uprise RI
Robin Xiong: Building a transportation system for people
Rhode Island’s current transit system is primarily designed to accommodate cars, not people. The decision to prioritize cars drastically increases air pollution – one key reason why over 1 in 10 Rhode Islanders have asthma and why the transportation sector accounts for over 1/3 of our state’s carbon emissions. Our car-centric transportation system also imposes a heavy financial burden on Rhode Islanders. In addition to the high cost of personal vehicles, an investment that only depreciates, people must purchase car insurance and contend with fluctuating gas prices, all in order to freely and conveniently get around.
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
fallriverreporter.com
Former recreation center director sentenced to 9 years in prison for child molestation
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the former director of the John Rollins Recreation Center was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2021. 44-year-old Manuel...
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist
Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
Rhode Island police captain charged with smashing man's head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court in...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
newstalknewengland.com
Anthony Basilici, Of Pawtucket, R.I. Pleads Guilty To His Role With Drug Trafficking Organization
Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I. pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, one count of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim or informant.
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, told ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
Providence police captain who slammed suspect’s head will fight termination
Providence Police Captain Stephen Gencarella plans to fight the department's attempt to fire him, seeking a hearing under the state Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
