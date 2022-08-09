Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tampa Bay News Wire
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Bubba’s 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!
From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
Beach Beacon
The Pop Up Picnic Girl's charcuterie boards catching on around Pinellas
Britty Murawinski built her first charcuterie board on the day of her wedding. She and her husband wanted a charcuterie-themed cocktail hour, but found that the prices being charged were well beyond their budget. So Murawinski took matters into her own hands and built her own display. The event went...
Beach Beacon
Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching
The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
QSR Web
California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location
Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Stephanie D. Conners, an experienced health care leader who began her career as a nurse, has been named the next chief executive officer and president of BayCare Health System. Conners, 50, was selected by the BayCare board of trustees following an extensive national search that began in...
Beach Beacon
North County
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. New...
Beach Beacon
$400 million bluff plan heads to Clearwater voters
As a kid growing up in Clearwater, Dustin DeNunzio saw downtown as a place to pass through on the drive to the beach. After he launched his real estate firm in 2005, he saw it like most developers have over the years — “kind of a ghost town,” where no investor wanted to make the first move. He took his business instead to St. Petersburg, Clearwater Beach and the Boston area.
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Beach Beacon
Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million. Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
