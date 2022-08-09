Read full article on original website
Dale Wells
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dale Wells, 75, Ellsworth, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 13, in University of Minnesota Hospital from complications with a fall. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls, Wis. Burial will be in Thurston Cemetery near Ellsworth. Memorials are preferred.
Ruthann Nelson
On August 10, 2022, Ruthann Nelson, age 81, of Owatonna, formerly of rural Cannon Falls, passed peacefully with family by her side at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna, Minnesota. She had been struggling with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus dementia and is now free from pain. We take comfort in the faith and hope she placed in Jesus.
Thursday at the Goodhue County Fair
The weather was absolutely perfect Thursday for the third day of the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Temperatures reached the high 70s/low 80s with plenty of sun and little to no humidity. Thursday was Goodhue County Ag Day and the Goodhue County Board held their regular meeting at the fair...
Herzog earns top-10 finish at women’s open
Leah Herzog led a group of area golfers who competed in the Minnesota Women’s Open on Tuesday and Wednesday at Rush Creek Golf Course in Maple Grove. The former Red Wing standout, Herzog tied for ninth place with a two-round score of 149. She got off to a good start with back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. She recorded nine pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys the rest of the way to end her first round with a 76. Herzog began her second round with a birdie on the first and later had a bogey to end the front nine even-par. She had two birdies and a bogey through 17 but had a double-bogey to end the round and finish 1-over-par in the second round.
PHOTOS: Stunning prairie style house for sale in Red Wing's historic district
The current owners have done an amazing job of updating the home inside and out. The main level has a foyer, living room, den, dining room, butler's pantry and an eat-in kitchen. There are many built-in shelves and cabinets throughout the entire home. Even the closet under the staircase is...
Letter: Subscribed for decades
So many local complaints about poor coverage of Red Wing happenings. Full coverage of sports and obituaries is very nice and complete. Thanks. A lot of us have subscribed for decades and love and approved of the format. We are not up to par on the digital source. A local...
Aces make statement, ready for state as Region 5 champs
With a spot at the state tournament already secured, the Red Wing Aces had one game left to determine who would get the No.1 and 2 seeds from Region 5 in the Class C tournament. The Aces pulled away in the eighth inning for a 9-2 win over the Cannon Falls Bears Friday night at The Ath.
