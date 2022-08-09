Leah Herzog led a group of area golfers who competed in the Minnesota Women’s Open on Tuesday and Wednesday at Rush Creek Golf Course in Maple Grove. The former Red Wing standout, Herzog tied for ninth place with a two-round score of 149. She got off to a good start with back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. She recorded nine pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys the rest of the way to end her first round with a 76. Herzog began her second round with a birdie on the first and later had a bogey to end the front nine even-par. She had two birdies and a bogey through 17 but had a double-bogey to end the round and finish 1-over-par in the second round.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO