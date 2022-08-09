Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Logan County Coroner Mary Givens says the name of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification. The shooting happened at a gathering on Kenny Stratton Road and Kentucky State...
whopam.com
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
whopam.com
Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder
Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide, felony assault
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday night on the strength of a warrant for attempted fetal homicide for an alleged assault on a pregnant woman that put her in a Nashville hospital. It alleges that on August 1, 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville assaulted a pregnant woman that he...
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
whvoradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
whopam.com
Two arrested on felony theft warrants
Two people were arrested by Hopkinsville police Tuesday night on felony theft charges. Warrants allege 36-year old Kelly North and 38-year old Nicholas North of Hopkinsville stole a refrigerator and stove from a rental home when they were evicted earlier this summer. Both suspects are charged with complicity to felony...
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Hendersonville police arrest man over physical assault of 3-year-old
The Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation into child physical abuse of a 3-year-old child.
whopam.com
Local man seriously injured in Lafayette Road accident
A local man was severely injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Holiday Burger on Lafayette Road. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 87-year old Raymond Whitney of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Holiday Burger onto Lafayette Road and drove into the path of a southbound car driven by 52-year old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville, who was unable to avoid a collision.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
WSMV
Clarksville woman charged in death of 13-year-old
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a teenager last month. Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
Comments / 0