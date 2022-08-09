ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Ex-Sterling Heights council candidate charged with forging absente ballot apps

 4 days ago
A former candidate for Sterling Heights City Council is facing more than a dozen charges related to election fraud, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Paul Manni, 27, is charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absentee ballot application – five-year felonies, and nine counts of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application – 90-day misdemeanors.

According to the AG's office, Manni was a candidate for Sterling Heights City Council in November 2021.

The Sterling Heights City Clerk reportedly became suspicious after Manni personally dropped off about 50 absentee voter applications with his signature, which is an indication he was delivering the applications at the voters' request.

The AG's office said nine of the voters included in the applications were reached by clerk staff to verify if they wished to apply for a ballot, and those nine people said they did not want to apply for it.

The clerk then contacted the state to prompt an investigation.

The AG's office said none of the applications turned in by Manni resulted in a valid ballot going to the voter.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections."

Manni was not elected to city council and finished in eighth place with 7.3% of the vote.

