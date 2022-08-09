ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

In Whitmer kidnapping case, lawyers spar over motions before state trial

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

A Tuesday morning hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court for three men, who prosecutors say were part of a larger plot to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, set the stage for the start of a long-awaited — and potentially long — state trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rq55u_0hAZtSOA00

The nearly two-hour hearing established some ground rules for the upcoming trial, which is expected to take at least two weeks, and offered a few hints at strategies that the defense and prosecution might use.

The defendants — Pete Musico, 43, his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27, and Paul Bellar, 22 — face charges of supporting a terrorist act, gang membership and carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony.

They are three defendants of 14 who were charged at the state and federal levels in connection to the so-called Wolverine Watchmen militia accused of targeting the governor over her early COVID-19 mandates.

So far, the Jackson County case has been largely eclipsed by the federal case, which was followed by national media.

In the federal case, jurors acquitted two men also accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer and deadlocked on charges against two others, who law enforcement said were ringleaders, Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46.

The men were accused of trying to spark a second Civil War ahead of the 2020 presidential election, abduct Whitmer at her northern Michigan vacation home and put her on trial for treason.

But the defendants said that there was no plot.

It was rogue FBI agents that hatched the scheme, ran the show and they enticed the defendants — who were often high and engaged in fantasy play and tough talk — to do things they otherwise would not have.

The feds are planning to retry Fox and Croft next week in Grand Rapids.

In addition, in Antrim County five men — Michael and William Null, Shawn Fix, Brian Higgins and Eric Molitor — also are set to go to trial in connection with the alleged domestic terrorism plot in a separate state case.

From the start of the Jackson County hearing, lawyers went back and forth, hammering each other with arguments before Judge Thomas Wilson seeking to allow — or keep out — testimony and jury instructions that could advantage them.

The defense sought to question the credibility and truthfulness of an FBI agent based on accusations in another case. The judge denied it.

The prosecution sought to have special jury instructions to clarify what, exactly, a militia is, which it said could, in the mind of some jurors, sanction the defendants' actions. The judge denied it.

In the spring, the defendants tried to have the case dismissed, arguing that they were entrapped by the FBI. Entrapment is a defense to charges based on interaction between police when law enforcement uses tactics to induce someone to commit a crime.

The judge, however, said he would not dismiss the case, finding no evidence that the government pressured or targeted the defendants, nor did a key act to escalate the case.

The defense, however, could still argue at trial that the defendants' actions were influenced by informants and agents — and likely will, while the prosecution will likely suggest that law enforcement keep tabs on the men and probably prevented harm.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

Comments / 1

Beth LaCross
3d ago

I can’t believe they are even wasting our taxpayer dollars on this it was entrapment from the FBI, the government is weaponizing the FBI against American citizens and using them for their own political agenda of keeping their favorites in the spot light even if it means the freedom of innocent taxpayers that were all talk and no action being led to their demise by trained and able to get their hands on anything agents.

Reply
2
Related
wincountry.com

Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi Agents#Wolverine Watchmen#Fbi
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy