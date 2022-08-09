ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Paul, IA
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Adel, IA
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Denny Sanford
Person
Glen Taylor
WHO 13

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylor Corporation#Linus Business#Success#The Stine Seed Company#Nba#Timberwolves#The Minnesota United#American#First Premier Bank
Hot 104.7

How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair

Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
HURON, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy